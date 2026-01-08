KittyHawk Frontier Leads $2M Seed Round in encoord to Accelerate Grid Planning Innovation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KittyHawk Frontier today announced their lead investment in a $2 million seed funding round for encoord, a software company developing the energy industry's first and only fully integrated financial and operational planning platform for utilities, developers, data centers, and grid operators. The round included participation from both new and existing investors. As part of the investment, Paul Burgon, Partner at KittyHawk Frontier, will join encoord’s board as an observer.Founded in 2019, encoord is addressing one of the most pressing infrastructure challenges of our time: enabling faster, more cost-effective, and data-driven decisions for the rapidly evolving global electrical grid. encoord’s flagship product, SAInt (Scenario Analysis Interface for Energy Systems), is uniquely positioned as the only end-to-end planning tool that integrates financial and operational modeling across electric generation, transmission, distribution, and distributed energy resources (DERs).“The $2–3 trillion global power sector is undergoing unprecedented transformation, and encoord provides critical planning solutions to meet that need,” said Carlo Brancucci, CEO and Co-Founder of encoord. “With SAInt, we’re enabling grid stakeholders to reduce interconnection timelines by up to five years and to optimize capital expenditures, system planning, and DER integration at national, regional, and project scales.”This funding will support encoord's continued platform development, team growth, and expansion into key markets. The company is scaling its commercial operations in response to increasing demand for smarter grid planning tools that can keep pace with the energy transition and electrification megatrends.“We believe encoord is building the definitive grid and project planning solution for the global energy transition,” said Paul Burgon of KittyHawk Frontier. “The team brings deep sector expertise and has created a platform with the potential to significantly reduce costs and planning timelines across the energy value chain. We’re excited to support encoord as they scale their impact globally and dominate this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.” About encoord : encoord is the creator of SAInt, the industry’s first and only unified platform for integrated financial and operational grid planning. Its software allows utilities, developers, operators, and other grid stakeholders to significantly reduce interconnection timelines, accelerate system planning, and dramatically de-risk and lower the cost of grid infrastructure upgrades. Learn more at www.encoord.com About KittyHawk : KittyHawk is an investment firm focused on leading-edge seed to late-stage pre-IPO companies. The firm supports mission-driven entrepreneurs in their quest to build world-changing organizations through its two primary strategies: KittyHawk Frontier and KittyHawk Secondaries. KittyHawk Frontier focuses on seed stage investments at the frontiers of technology including AI, Energy, Aerospace, Healthcare, Advanced Materials, and Robotics. KittyHawk Secondaries are pre-IPO secondary funds that leverage a deep relationship with Nasdaq and Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) to access investment opportunities in the world’s leading late-stage companies. Headquartered in Los Angeles, KittyHawk has a global team based in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, New York, and Austin.Media Contacts:Carlo Brancucci, CEO, encoordinfo@encoord.comPaul Burgon, Partner, KittyHawk Frontierinquiries@kittyhawkvc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.