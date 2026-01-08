Smile+ Introduces an Energy Product Designed for the Mouth

Smile+ ENERGY: clean energy designed for the mouth, not a can.

Smile+ ENERGY is designed to provide caffeine without liquid, sugar, or acid.

We were never supposed to drink our energy. Smile+ was built to deliver clean energy without the hidden oral cost people have quietly accepted for decades.” — Howard Panes, Founder of Smile+

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We were never supposed to drink our energy.

For decades, energy came with an unspoken cost. Coffee, cans, and shots delivered stimulation through liquid formats that quietly stained, dried, and eroded the mouth slowly and quietly through repeated exposure.

Most people never questioned it. They simply accepted it.

Today, that changes.

Smile+, the new performance brand founded by entrepreneur and inventor Howard Panes, officially launches Smile+ ENERGY, a modern energy format designed to deliver focus and drive without sacrificing the smile. It is not a drink or a shot, and it does not rely on acidic liquids, sugar, or staining residue.

Energy products were historically engineered for convenience, not biology. Traditional formats depend on acidic liquids, constant exposure, and residue that lingers long after the caffeine fades. The result is energy that works, while quietly working against you.

“I realized I wasn’t tired because I needed more caffeine,” said Panes. “I was tired of paying for energy with my confidence.”

So he rebuilt the format.

Smile+ ENERGY delivers 100 mg of caffeine, roughly equivalent to a strong cup of coffee, in a discreet oral pouch designed to be used anywhere life actually happens. The format provides clean, steady energy for up to 40 minutes without without the mess, crash, or coffee breath.

Smile+ does not replace brushing. It replaces everything people do between brushing.

Unlike beverages, gum, or mints, Smile+ ENERGY introduces a new category the company calls oral energy. Smile+ is energy designed for the mouth. Because how you feel when you speak, smile, and show up changes how you perform.

“When your mouth feels clean, your energy is steady, and your confidence is intact, you show up differently,” Panes added. “That’s not cosmetic. That’s performance.”

Smile+ ENERGY launches January 13, 2026, with a limited Founders Batch available exclusively online. More information is available at GetSmilePlus.com.

About Smile+

Smile+ is redefining how energy fits into modern life. Founded by entrepreneur and inventor Howard Panes, the company builds clean, functional alternatives to outdated habits that compromise performance and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.