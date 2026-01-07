Attorney General Ford Announces Nevada Has Joined Cyber Task Force

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford has announced that the Nevada Attorney General’s Office has formally joined the FBI-led Las Vegas Cyber Task Force, a multi-agency initiative designed to coordinate investigations, share intelligence and strengthen enforcement actions related to cyber-enabled crime, including online fraud, cryptocurrency scams, intrusions and other technologically driven offenses.



Through its participation, the Office of the Attorney General has assigned a full-time investigator to the task force, enhancing the office’s ability to respond to the growing volume of cyber-related complaints received from Nevada consumers. This collaboration allows cybercrime complaints received by the Office of the Attorney General to be directly referred to the assigned investigator for specialized investigation and coordination with partner agencies.



“By joining the cyber task force, my office is strengthening our ability to investigate cybercrimes, trace illicit activity and hold offenders accountable,” said Attorney General Ford. “This partnership enhances our commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring Nevada’s law-enforcement community is equipped to meet the realities of an increasingly digital world.”

Many of the cybercrime complaints received by the Office of the Attorney General involve online consumer scams, including cryptocurrency-related fraud, which are particularly well-suited for task force investigation due to specialized capabilities such as blockchain analysis and the ability to pursue offenders operating across jurisdictions. The Office of the Attorney General retains authority to prosecute cases developed through its investigators’ work on the task force, while also leveraging a collaborative approach that allows referrals to the United States Attorney’s Office or local district attorneys based on jurisdiction, financial losses, venue and available expertise.



The cyber task force operates as part of a nationwide network of FBI field office task forces that bring together federal, state, and local partners to investigate cyber threats that often cross jurisdictional boundaries. The office's participation is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Through this partnership, the Office of the Attorney General contributes its statutory authority to investigate and prosecute technological crimes under Nevada law while collaborating closely with federal and local law-enforcement partners.





###