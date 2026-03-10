Attorney General Ford Defends Access to Birth Control and Other Contraceptive Care

Trump Administration Regulations Allow Employers to Restrict Access to Birth Control

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he has today joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief challenging the first Trump Administration’s 2017 and 2018 regulations undermining the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) guarantee of no-cost contraception coverage by employer health care plans. The regulations expand religious and moral exemptions to allow employers to strip workers of guaranteed, no-cost coverage for birth control and other contraceptive care and services.



In their brief, Attorney General Ford and the coalition urge the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to affirm the District Court’s ruling that the regulations are unlawful.



“The Affordable Care Act guarantees access to no-cost contraception, and these regulations attempt to undermine that promise,” said Attorney General Ford. “Allowing employers to opt out of coverage puts politics over patients and creates real financial and health consequences for Nevada women. We are urging the Court to uphold the law and protect access to essential contraceptive care.”



Attorney General Ford and the coalition argue that the regulations threaten contraceptive coverage for hundreds of thousands of women, putting at risk their health and the economic and public health of the states generally. Today, more than 80% of women ages 18 to 49 report having used some form of contraception in the past 12 months. With contraception costing an average of $584 per user per year, these unlawful regulations could shift an estimated $73.8 million in costs to individuals who rely on contraceptive care, creating significant barriers to accessing safe, effective health care. The coalition also argues that states will face significant financial strain as they are forced to expend millions of dollars for replacement contraceptive care and services through state-funded programs.

Access to birth control and contraceptive care has been substantially reduced in the years since these regulations were first implemented, and this harm will be exacerbated if the regulations remain in place because of changes in the landscape for reproductive health care. Many clinics that provide reproductive health care services – which would have helped fill the gap these regulations create – have since had their funding decimated by the Trump Administration. Moreover, a wave of cruel abortion restrictions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade has further constrained the options available to women experiencing unintended pregnancies.



The coalition further contends that by limiting access to necessary contraceptive care the unlawful regulations deepen already prevalent racial, gender, and income disparities. People of color and people with low incomes are disproportionately likely to live in “contraceptive deserts,” or areas that lack reasonable access to the full range of contraceptive care. An estimated 19 million American women, including roughly 180,000 women in Nevada, live in these deserts and face additional challenges to accessing birth control. The regulations threaten to exacerbate these already significant health disparities and make accessing birth control even more challenging for marginalized communities.



Attorney General Ford and the coalition urge the Court to affirm the District Court’s judgment striking down the Trump Administration’s regulations and protect access to birth control and contraceptive care for hundreds of thousands of women across the country.



Joining Attorney General Ford in filing this brief are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaiʻi, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

