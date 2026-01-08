Simply Marinas Closes Another Successful Year with Recent Transactions Exceeding $450MM

Castaways Yacht Club, NY - Sold by the Simply Marinas Team Q4-2025

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Marinas ended 2025 with strong sales momentum, closing out another successful year. In the fourth quarter, several listings were sold or put under agreement, with a total of $120 million in marina transactions during this period.Recent marina transactions included Cottonwood Cove Campground and Marina, NE; Castaways Yacht Club, NY; Boat Tree Marina, FL; Waterman's Marina, TX; Shelter Bay Marine, FL; Pebble Isle Campground and Marina, TN; Coconuts RV Resort, MO; Coconuts Marina, MO; Harbor Bay Marina, TX; and two Pacific Coast confidential offerings, with a few more now under agreement.“Most of our offerings have been confidential, which we attribute to our strong network of over 14,000 marina buyers that we have cultivated over the past 24 years,” said Michelle Ash, Simply Marinas' owner/broker. “Our team has facilitated over 270 marina transactions, and thanks to our top-tier specialists and award-winning outreach, we have one of the highest sales volumes, with recent sales over the last four years exceeding $450 million.”George Ash, Simply Marinas' National Director, stated, “We believe that the marina sales market is poised for significant growth in 2026.” He pointed to several factors contributing to this trend, such as softening interest rates, increased access to capital, and a growing number of buyers.Ash also said that investors are increasingly attracted to marinas due to the benefits of accelerated depreciation and favorable cap rates when compared to other commercial real estate. “The limited supply of available marinas and the barriers to entry create a unique opportunity for substantial upside. This combination leads to an optimistic forecast for the marina market,” he continued.To cultivate relationships, the Simply Marinas team sponsors and exhibits at various marina association events across the U.S., including the Docks Expo and the upcoming AMI Conference & Expo.The company offers a free consultation and valuation to those considering a sale and assists with the sales process from pre-sale to closing. Marina owners can also request a complimentary digital copy of the Simply Marinas publication, The Marina Seller’s Guide, by our team.For more information, including featured sales testimonials and case studies , visit simplymarinas.com and to download our brochure.

