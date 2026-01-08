Kiteworks & Concentric AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Data Security Governance & Enforcement

Complementary solutions automate discovery, governance, and enforcement of data sharing and transfer

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced a strategic partnership with Concentric AI to deliver robust capabilities for securing data in motion.The collaboration addresses the need for organizations to share data outside the enterprise—via file sharing, managed file transfer, SFTP, email, data forms, and APIs—without relinquishing control. Kiteworks’ advanced security capabilities and automated policy enforcement are enhanced with context-based discovery, classification, and data risk insights from data security governance provider Concentric AI, allowing for the application of appropriate layers of security to data records.Concentric AI secures data at rest, in motion, and across all the GenAI applications users interact with. Its Semantic Intelligence™️ platform uses patented AI to autonomously discover, classify, monitor, and remediate sensitive data across cloud and on-premises environments.Kiteworks' Private Data Network consumes Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) labels applied by the Concentric AI platform, which can then be used to create and automatically enforce policies when data is being shared externally. This includes whether it can be copied or downloaded, and how long recipients have access.“Organizations invest in DSPM to understand their sensitive data, but protecting this data requires comprehensive security data governance,” said David Byrnes, VP of Global Channels at Kiteworks. “Kiteworks transforms Concentric AI data risk insights into automated protection that follows data wherever it travels. Together with Concentric AI, we're helping customers achieve continuous data protection—from discovery through secure external collaboration.”“Enterprises struggle not just with discovering sensitive data, but also with maintaining control when that data needs to be shared with partners, customers, or vendors,” said Dhruv Jain, VP of Product at Concentric AI. “Our end-to-end data security governance capabilities combined with Kiteworks’ automated enforcement capabilities help ensure that data classifications drive real-world protection.”The partnership enables organizations to maximize their data security investments by ensuring that data discovery and risk insights translate into automated protection. When Concentric AI classifies data as “Confidential,” or when it applies compliance labels like “HIPAA” or “GDPR,” Kiteworks automatically enforces appropriate controls—encryption, access restrictions, watermarking, or possessionless editing—when that data is shared externally. This automated governance eliminates manual processes while providing complete audit trails for compliance and security analysis.Kiteworks and Concentric AI will jointly engage customers through field events, enablement programs, and industry-specific initiatives focused on regulated sectors, including healthcare, financial services, energy, and government. The partnership supports compliance with key frameworks, including HIPAA, GDPR, CMMC, and NIST 800-53, empowering organizations to confidently meet audit and governance requirements while enabling secure external collaboration.About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and over 1,500 global enterprises and government agencies.About Concentric AIConcentric AI is intelligent data security made easy. Its Semantic Intelligence™ platform uses context-aware AI to discover sensitive data, monitor risks, automate remediation, simplify compliance, and accelerate investigations. It delivers smart, targeted protection by understanding how data is used, shared, and exposed. Concentric AI also offers managed services to keep security programs lean, scalable, and effective. This end-to-end platform protects data at rest, data in motion, and all the GenAI tools users interact with—so organizations can stay compliant, reduce exposure, and safeguard critical information wherever it lives and however it travels. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai

