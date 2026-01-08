RidePair Aligns With Global Transportation Policy Shifts as Governments Mandate Ride-Sharing to Reduce Congestion and Emissions

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As governments worldwide implement structural transportation reforms to reduce traffic congestion, vehicle miles traveled (VMT), and transportation-related emissions, RidePair today highlighted how its shared-ride mobility software is designed to support these policy objectives through measurable congestion and environmental impact reductions.Transportation remains one of the largest contributors to urban air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions globally, while traffic congestion continues to impose significant economic and quality-of-life costs on cities. In response, policymakers are increasingly shifting away from infrastructure-only solutions toward demand-reduction strategies, including expanded ride-sharing, reduced single-occupancy vehicle use, and accountability for emissions outcomes from mobility providers.________________________________________Global Policy and Structural News Driving ChangeRecent political and regulatory developments illustrate this accelerating shift:• India — Delhi Ride-Sharing Mandate:In December 2025, government authorities in Delhi directed ride-hailing platforms to resume and expand ride-sharing services within a defined timeline as part of an emergency response to severe air pollution and traffic congestion. Officials explicitly cited shared rides as a necessary tool to reduce vehicle volume and emissions in one of the world’s most congested urban environments.• United States — Massachusetts Vehicle Miles Traveled Legislation:In early 2026, Massachusetts lawmakers introduced legislation aimed at reducing total vehicle miles traveled statewide, signaling a broader U.S. policy shift toward congestion and emissions reduction through behavioral and demand-side solutions.• Global Climate Policy — 2026 as an Implementation Year:International economic and climate policy analysts have identified 2026 as a critical year for climate implementation, with transportation systems under increased scrutiny to deliver measurable, data-supported emissions reductions rather than long-term aspirational commitments.Together, these developments reflect a growing global consensus: shared mobility is becoming a policy expectation, not merely a consumer option.________________________________________Software Engineered for Traffic Reduction and Environmental ImpactRidePair’s platform was architected specifically to address structural inefficiencies in traditional ride-hailing models, which often increase congestion and emissions due to single-passenger trips and empty vehicle repositioning.Key software benefits include:• Reduced Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT):RidePair prioritizes shared routing and trip consolidation, enabling fewer vehicles to move the same number of passengers — directly addressing legislative and regulatory VMT-reduction goals.• Traffic Congestion Mitigation:By reducing single-occupancy trips and improving vehicle utilization, RidePair supports congestion relief, particularly during peak commute periods.• Lower Per-Passenger Emissions:Shared trips reduce emissions on a per-rider basis, supporting air-quality and climate objectives without requiring new vehicle fleets or physical infrastructure investments.• Quantifiable Environmental Metrics:RidePair’s software is designed to measure avoided miles and associated emissions, aligning with the growing requirement for verifiable outcomes in public-sector and regulatory frameworks.________________________________________Policy-Aligned Deployment Without New InfrastructureRidePair’s software-based approach allows cities, employers, and transportation partners to pursue congestion and emissions-reduction objectives without the cost, complexity, or delay of new infrastructure projects.By complementing existing public transit systems and employer-based commuting programs, RidePair enables scalable adoption of shared mobility aligned with evolving transportation and climate policy priorities.________________________________________Regulation A+ Offering and Public Information AvailabilityRidePair has filed a Regulation A+ offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Information regarding the company, its technology platform, and its business model is available through qualified offering materials.Members of the public may visit the company’s website to:• Access publicly available offering documents• Register for informational webinars hosted by company management• Learn more about RidePair’s approach to shared mobility, congestion reduction, and environmental impactWebinar Registration:No offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities is made except pursuant to offering materials qualified by the SEC.________________________________________About RidePairRidePair is a shared mobility technology company focused on reducing traffic congestion and environmental impact through intelligent ride-sharing software. By optimizing shared trips and improving vehicle utilization, RidePair supports cleaner air, reduced congestion, and more efficient urban transportation systems.________________________________________Media & Investor Relationsinvest@ridepair.ioAbout RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. For More InformationTo learn more about Ridepair Inc. and its Reg A offering, please visit www.getpaidtopair.com Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Ridepair's current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, the consummation of the offering, and Ridepair's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates.These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "outlook," "could," "target," "project," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "should," "will," "approximately," "predict," "potential," "may," and "assume," as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.Forward-looking statements are based on Ridepair's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. Media Contact:info@ridepair.ioinvest@ridepair.io

