Governor Mills Announces Actions on Bills Held From Prior Legislative Session

Governor intends to let vast majority of held bills become law and notifies the Legislature of veto of LD 1228; the Legislature has recalled seven bills from her desk for consideration in coming session

Governor Janet Mills today announced that she will allow nearly all of the enacted bills held from the prior session of the Legislature to become law. 

The Governor announced that 52 of the 61 bills from the previous legislative session will become law, that the Legislature will recall seven bills for their consideration in the upcoming session, and that she has vetoed one bill – LD 1228, An Act to Clarify Certain Terms in and to Make Other Changes to the Automotive Right to Repair Laws. The Governor vetoed the bill because she believes it harms local Maine auto repair shops and strays too far from the will of Maine people expressed through the “Right to Repair” Referendum in 2023. Read her veto letter (PDF). 

These bills were held after the Legislature adjourned in June, during the 10-day period following their enactment that the Governor is provided with under the Constitution to consider them. Under this adjournment scenario, if the Governor does not sign legislation within the initial 10-day window, the Governor can only either veto the bills or allow them to pass into law after three days of the subsequent session. 

With the Legislature passing a significant number of bills at the end of its prior session, the Governor took seriously her Constitutional obligation to thoroughly review each bill to evaluate its impacts on Maine’s people, businesses and economy. 

“I appreciate the hard work of the Legislature to send a considerable number of bills to my desk, which required review and deliberation in advance of the upcoming session,” said Governor Mills. “These decisions reflect careful consideration of each bill. I look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature in this next session, my last as Governor, on legislation to benefit our state into the future.” 

The bills that will become law will take effect 90 days following the adjournment of the upcoming legislative session, unless they were enacted as an emergency, which will allow them to take effect immediately after session’s third day. Per Maine law, this would be midnight on Saturday, January 10. 

The Governor continues to consider one remaining bill, LD 1164, and intends to announce her decision in the coming days.

A list of the bills becoming law, and those to be recalled by the Legislature, are listed below. Those enacted as emergencies are marked as such.

LD Action
15 Law Without Signature (LWS)
46 LWS
61 LWS
109 LWS
222 LWS
245 LWS
259 LWS
324 LWS
338 Recalled by Legislature
370 LWS
411 LWS
470 LWS
522 Recalled by Legislature
533 LWS
587 LWS
697 LWS
784 LWS
839 LWS
858 LWS
870 LWS
957 LWS
1228 Veto
1012 LWS
1069 LWS
1097 LWS
1098 LWS
1126 LWS
1141 LWS
1187 Recalled by Legislature
1265 LWS
1336 LWS
1389 LWS
1426 LWS
1488 Recalled by Legislature
1500 LWS
1540 LWS
1558 LWS
1566 LWS
1643 Recalled by Legislature
1654 LWS
1668 LWS
1667 LWS
1677 LWS
1669 LWS
1691 LWS
1738 LWS
1745 LWS
1749 LWS
1784 LWS
1796 LWS
1840 LWS
1850 LWS
1871 LWS
1897 LWS
1927 LWS
1934 LWS
1955 Recalled by Legislature
1965 Recalled by Legislature
1971 LWS
1985 LWS

