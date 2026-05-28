Governor Mills Kicks Off Dairy Month at Brigeen Farms in Turner

Turner, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills today kicked off Dairy Month in Maine with a celebratory toast -- of Maine milk -- in honor of the Maine people behind a cornerstone of Maine's agricultural economy and rural communities.

The Governor urged Maine people to show their support for Maine's Dairy Industry this month -- and every month -- by purchasing award-winning cheese, yogurt, ice cream, butter, and other dairy products made with Maine milk. Milk bottled in Maine can be identified by a code beginning with the number 23.

Photo: Governor Mills presents the Dairy Month 2026 proclamation to Betsy Bullard of Brigeen Farms.

Governor Mills made the toast alongside Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Deputy Commissioner Nancy McBrady at historic Brigeen Farms in Turner. They were joined by Betsy Bullard, representing the 10th generation of the family to run Brigeen Farms since its founding in 1777, and Sarah Littlefield, Executive Director of the Maine Dairy Promotion Board, along with representatives from Maine's dairy community.

"Maine's Dairy Industry is the cream of the crop," said Governor Janet Mills. "During Maine Dairy Month, and all throughout the year, let's show our appreciation for this important industry by buying milk, cheese, butter and other dairy products made right here in Maine."

"During Dairy Month, we celebrate the hardworking Maine farmers and dairy processors who nourish our communities, strengthen local economies, and help preserve working farmland across our state," said Deputy Commissioner Nancy McBrady. "I encourage Maine people to support our dairy industry this month and all year long by choosing dairy products made right here in Maine."

Deputy Commissioner McBrady also announced that the Maine Cheese Guild's Maine Open Creamery Day will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2026. Traditionally held in September, the event has moved to June this year to align with Dairy Month celebrations and provide Maine people with additional opportunities to visit creameries.

Everyone is encouraged to explore Maine's participating creameries during Open Creamery Day 2026, with many offering tours, tastings, demonstrations, farm experiences, and opportunities to meet the people behind Maine-made dairy products. Check out the creamery map for locations and visit participating creameries' websites for details on activities and offerings.

Maine is home to more than 130 dairy farms caring for herds of dairy cows, goats, and sheep while stewarding approximately 700,000 acres of farmland. Their work supports the production of award-winning dairy products enjoyed across the state and beyond.

Maine's dairy sector is estimated to contribute nearly $3 billion annually to the state's economy and supports more than 13,000 jobs, including thousands directly tied to farms and dairy processing operations. The industry also supports transportation companies, veterinary services, equipment suppliers, feed producers, and other small businesses essential to Maine's rural economy.

In addition to producing nutritious foods and beverages for homes, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and ice cream shops, dairy farms provide scenic open spaces and help maintain Maine's iconic agricultural landscape.

Since 1939, June has been recognized nationally as Dairy Month, honoring dairy farmers and celebrating the important role dairy plays in communities across the country. Governor Mills has proclaimed June 2026 as "Dairy Month" throughout the State of Maine.