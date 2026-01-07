Jan 7, 2026 - Mississippi Development Authority

TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions, a metallurgical biocarbon manufacturer, is locating operations in Magnolia. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $100 million and will create 36 jobs.

TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions is a joint venture between Aymium, a biocarbon and biohydrogen product manufacturer, and Weyerhaeuser, the largest integrated forestry and wood products manufacturer in the United States. The company was formed to produce a metallurgical biocarbon product that can substitute for coal and coke in metallurgical processing.

The project includes construction of a new manufacturing facility that will house two biocarbon processors to transform wood fiber through a combustion-free, low-emissions process into metallurgical-grade biocarbon as a drop-in replacement for coal in iron, steel, silicon, ferro-alloys and other metals production.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is providing assistance with infrastructure improvements. Pike County is assisting with the project, as well.

TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions expects to complete the project and fill the jobs by 2027.

QUOTES

“TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions’ decision to locate in Magnolia marks a major win for Pike County and Mississippi. The company’s substantial investment and creation of dozens of new jobs will have an immediate impact on the local economy, and the project’s benefits also will radiate throughout the region. I’m proud Mississippi continues to be a place where companies invest with confidence, and I thank the TerraForge team for helping us close out 2025 on an impressive note.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Mississippi has proven time and again we are a top state for innovation. By locating in Magnolia, TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions is bringing innovative industrial manufacturing to Mississippi and helping modernize an industry that powers our economy. The company’s production of metallurgical biocarbon is precisely the kind of forward-thinking industrial investment MDA is proud to support and welcome to our state.” – MDA Executive Director Bill Cork

“Weyerhaeuser has a long history in Mississippi, and we are excited to expand our manufacturing operations through this new joint venture – drawing on a strong workforce and great local support, and building on our investment and positive impact in the state.” – Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish

“We are thrilled to partner with Weyerhaeuser to expand our footprint in Mississippi, create and support dozens of jobs and reduce the environmental impact of producing materials the world needs.” – Aymium CEO James Mennell

“This announcement marks a significant milestone for Pike County. A multimillion-dollar investment and the creation of high-paying jobs demonstrate the strong future we are building together. We are excited to partner with TerraForge as they become an important part of our growing economy.” – Pike County Economic Development District Director Jill Busby

“This project is a direct result of the strong collaboration between the Pike County Board of Supervisors, our local leaders and the economic development team. Their dedication has helped us attract new investment, strengthen our economy and create meaningful opportunities for the people of Pike County.” – Pike County Board of Supervisors President Sam Hall

Click here for more information.