SpecialNeedsUSA.com to Launch Platform Connecting Families With Specialized Schools

SpecialNeedsUSA.com to Launch Platform for Special Education and Autism Services

We built SPCN to reduce friction for families and schools alike. Families need clarity, and providers need relevant conversations, not noise. Our mission is to make the right connections happen.” — Eric Sampson

WASHINGTON DC , VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpecialNeedsUSA .com to launch a national platform designed to connect families seeking special needs education and therapy services with qualified schools and care providers across the United States.Special Needs Care Network (SPCN) was created in response to a growing problem faced by families navigating special education, autism services, and therapeutic care: fragmented information, outdated directories, and limited visibility into appropriate local options. The platform centralizes verified providers and facilitates direct introductions when families submit inquiries.Rather than operating as a mass lead broker, SPCN focuses on fit and relevance. Family inquiries are reviewed and shared only with a small number of appropriate schools or providers in a given area. Providers retain full discretion helping ensure that conversations begin with alignment, not obligation.“Our goal is to reduce friction on both sides,” said Eric Sampson, Founder and Chief Care Officer of SPCN. “Families are already searching for help, and schools are already doing meaningful work. We simply help those two groups find each other more efficiently.”The platform currently supports a growing number of U.S. states, with demand strongest in autism services, therapeutic schools, and alternative education programs. In addition to free directory listings, SPCN offers optional partnership models for organizations seeking deeper visibility or structured referral collaboration, introduced only when appropriate.SPCN positions itself as long-term infrastructure rather than a traditional advertising vendor, prioritizing transparency, consent, and sustainable relationships.For more information, visit https://specialneedsusa.com Media ContactEric SampsonFounder and Chief Education OfficerSpecial Needs Care NetworkEmail: eric@specialneedsusa.com

