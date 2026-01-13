Improv for Public Speaking Classes Return in 2026 to Build Confident Communicators

IMERGENCE's Improv for Public Speaking is where confidence gets built through laughter, practice, and personalized coaching. Michael Goldfried, Improv for Public Speaking instructor, acclaimed theater director and corporate training facilitator Where professionals come to build confidence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMERGENCE announced the return of its Improv for Public Speaking classes in 2026, reintroducing a training approach that blends improvisation and theater-based tools to address one of today’s most persistent workplace challenges: speaking clearly and confidently in unpredictable, high-pressure environments.As professional communication becomes more unscripted, fast-moving, and human-centered, many traditional public speaking models fall short. Perfectly prepared remarks rarely survive real meetings, live discussions, or spontaneous questions. iMERGENCE’s approach meets this reality head-on by focusing less on rehearsed performance and more on how people think, respond, and relate in the moment.Developed by iMERGENCE founder and Groundlings Theater alumna Holly Mandel, the half-day class draws on improvisation, theater techniques, and personalized executive coaching to help professionals feel more grounded, present, and themselves when speaking. The work is designed for people who want to communicate with clarity and ease, whether they are leading meetings, presenting ideas, engaging clients, or navigating high-stakes conversations.Rather than asking participants to arrive with prepared speeches, the program removes that pressure entirely. Improv becomes the mechanism for building trust in one’s own instincts, freeing participants from perfectionism and helping them develop the confidence to speak effectively in any situation, planned or not.Participants learn how to respond when things go off script: when technology fails, questions arise unexpectedly, energy in the room shifts, or conversations take an unanticipated turn. These unscripted moments are often what professionals fear most, and they are exactly where improvisation becomes a practical, workplace-relevant skill.Classes are intentionally limited to 12 participants to allow for individualized attention and real-time coaching. The session combines discussion, interactive exercises, practice rounds, and personalized feedback, creating an environment that feels supportive, engaging, and surprisingly enjoyable. No prior improv or public speaking experience is required.The half-day class is held on the third Saturday of each month in Midtown Manhattan. The next session takes place on Saturday, February 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.The program is led by Michael Goldfried, an acclaimed director, corporate workshop leader, and public speaking coach who has led programs for organizations including Capital One, Bloomberg Markets, MassMutual, IBM, and Criteo. Drawing on decades of experience in directing, teaching, and coaching, Goldfried is known for his ability to quickly identify what is holding someone back and offer precise, individualized guidance.Participants consistently report leaving with practical tools they can apply immediately, along with a clearer sense of how to bring their own voice and presence into professional settings. “I had a meeting in front of 130 people today and it was great. I used a couple of pointers you provided and they worked. Several people reached out afterward to tell me how impressed they were.” says John R., an Account Rep at Legend Biotech.While the experience is engaging and enjoyable, it is firmly rooted in professional skill-building. This is not a comedy or performance class. Improvisation is used as a serious, practical methodology for strengthening presence, responsiveness, and authentic communication in the modern workplace.Organizations may sponsor participation as part of professional development or leadership training initiatives.For professionals navigating a work environment that demands clarity, adaptability, and real human connection, Improv for Public Speaking offers a timely and effective approach to communication that reflects how work actually happens today.Registration is live on their website by visiting this page: https://bit.ly/ImprovPublicSpeaking Professionals can enroll now or contact iMERGENCE for additional details.Since 2011, iMERGENCE has used improv to do something most trainings can’t: actually change how people show up at work. They have proudly partnered with organizations like PwC, Pfizer, Apple, Deloitte, Google, and American Express, as well as fast-growing startups, to build cultures that are more connected, creative, and adaptable.iMERGENCE is the only certified woman-owned and operated business of its kind, based in New York City and Los Angeles.iMERGENCE’s corporate improv programs are interactive, experiential, and deeply human. Instead of slides and lectures, participants practice the real skills that matter in today’s workplace: listening, thinking on their feet, leading with empathy, and building trust in the moment. The result is learning that sticks and teams that work better together.

