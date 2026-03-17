Learn the basics of turkey hunting with MDC program April 9 in Nixa

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SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Spring turkey hunting in Missouri draws tens of thousands of hunters each year, and for good reason. These fascinating—and delicious—game birds offer a fun challenge for new and experienced hunters alike.

Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and One Nixa, which is part of Nixa Public Schools, to learn about spring turkey hunting from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Faught Administration Center, 301 S. Main St. in Nixa.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213530.

This in-person clinic will cover the basic biology and behavior of turkeys, spring hunting strategies, where to hunt in Missouri, how to call for turkeys, and much more.

This event is open to all ages, so bring the family and learn more about Missouri’s favorite game bird.

For more information about MDC events, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.