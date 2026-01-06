State Releases December 2025 General Revenue Report
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for December 2025 decreased 0.5 percent compared to those for December 2024, from $1.30 billion last year to $1.29 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 3.3 percent compared to December 2024, from $6.14 billion last year to $6.34 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
- Increased 4.5 percent for the year, from $3.90 billion last year to $4.07 billion this year.
- Increased 0.1 percent for the month.
Pass through entity tax collections
- Decreased 14.8 percent for the year, from $184.5 million last year to $157.2 million this year.
- Decreased 12.6 percent for the month.
Sales and use tax collections
- Increased 3.7 percent for the year, from $1.63 billion last year to $1.69 billion this year.
- Increased 13.0 percent for the month.
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
- Decreased 22.2 percent for the year, from $453.0 million last year to $352.6 million this year.
- Decreased 18.7 percent for the month.
All other collections
- Increased 7.6 percent for the year, from $464.11 million last year to $499.2 million this year.
- Increased 9.2 percent for the month.
Refunds
- Decreased 12.1 percent for the year, from $488.8 million last year to $429.5 million this year.
- Increased 42.8 percent for the month.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
Contact: Division of Budget and Planning (OA), 573-751-2345
Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.