State Releases December 2025 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for December 2025 decreased 0.5 percent compared to those for December 2024, from $1.30 billion last year to $1.29 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 3.3 percent compared to December 2024, from $6.14 billion last year to $6.34 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 4.5 percent for the year, from $3.90 billion last year to $4.07 billion this year.

Increased 0.1 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 14.8 percent for the year, from $184.5 million last year to $157.2 million this year.

Decreased 12.6 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 3.7 percent for the year, from $1.63 billion last year to $1.69 billion this year.

Increased 13.0 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 22.2 percent for the year, from $453.0 million last year to $352.6 million this year.

Decreased 18.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 7.6 percent for the year, from $464.11 million last year to $499.2 million this year.

Increased 9.2 percent for the month.

Refunds

Decreased 12.1 percent for the year, from $488.8 million last year to $429.5 million this year.

Increased 42.8 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

