10 Entrepreneurial Business Trends for 2026

Troy Beane - Founder & CEO VXL

2026 may be an ideal year to become an entrepreneur due to a strong economy, lower interest rates, baby-boomers retiring, providing opportunities, & more.

A new generation of entrepreneurs is redefining success. In 2026, the focus will be more on profit and resiliency than on growth at any cost.” — Troy Beane, Found & CEO VXL

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In spite of global economic uncertainty, it is expected that entrepreneurship will be on the rise in 2026. LinkedIn reported that the number of people adding the word “Founder” to their title has increased by 69% in 2025 and is expected to grow even more in 2026. However, according to Troy Beane, a former Army Major and successful entrepreneur himself, “In 2026, there are numerous business opportunities available for budding entrepreneurs to join with and carry forward, without having to endure the risk of a start-up.”One doesn’t have to be a founder to be an entrepreneur. In 2026, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that over 20% of start-ups fail within their first year, and up to 65% of startups will fail within 10 years of opening. Beane advises that entrepreneurs that invest in an already going concern can avoid a considerable amount of risk from their pursuits. He observes that we are in the middle of a major business trend where baby-boomer founders are arriving at a decision-point where they are looking to retire and to sell businesses that already have a proven track record. This turnover phenomenon has come to be known as the “Silver Tsunami” and has opened the door to younger entrepreneurs by providing them with opportunities that involve far less risk.For the year 2026, Beane outlines 10 entrepreneurial business trends including:1) More people choosing entrepreneurship over a job.Over 60% of Americans dream of the freedom that owning their own business presents. In 2026, with a changing job market, more will choose to become entrepreneurs: owning their own business instead of working for someone else.2) Non-AI-affected business opportunities will flourish.AI is a top topic in the business world. Yet, there are many valuable business opportunities where AI will play a marginal or supporting role in their future. Becoming a “blue collar entrepreneur” will be a growing trend in 2026.3) Growth opportunities in financing of small and medium-sized businesses.Lenders are shifting priorities in favor of smaller business loans, often backed by government guarantees. More funding to help buy businesses will be available in 2026.4) AI Content Fatigue…. You know it and I know it. In the face of impersonal digital and AI programming, customers will prefer businesses that offer personalized authentically human customer experiences.Businesses are discovering that in spite of the efficiencies digital ordering and servicing offers, people prefer having human interaction. Business personalization and a focus on relationships will rebound in 2026.5) Uncertainty in the world will keep demand for many trades skills high.It is still uncertain how certain technologies, such as AI, will affect white collar employment opportunities and job markets in 2026. We predict that uncertainty will keep the demand for many traditional blue-collar skills high.6) Human connections and mentoring will strengthen in 2026.For example, HR experts point out that while many employment opportunities exist the real ones are not even advertised - they are filled as a result of a human connection. In 2026, we predict that human connections and mentoring will grow as a highly sought after and valuable business skill.7) Having been a military veteran will increasingly become an important qualification.The discipline, mission-focus, integrity and other strong characteristics will make military experience a valued characteristic of quality in both business ownership and in hiring personnel.8) During America’s 250th birthday year, patriotism will also increase in value.For example, a veteran-owned business will have a distinct advantage over a bland corporate brand image. Love of Country Leads!9) “The story” becomes the deciding qualifier.Although technological efficiency and low cost will be valuable, in situations where there is an element of trust required, the business with the engaging story will win - such as having a veteran as an owner.10) Profit goals will supersede growth goals.Last year the motto was, survive '25, and certainly, entrepreneurs are always looking for ideas that can scale. However, in 2026, the focus will be more on profit than on growth. Said Beane, “A new generation of entrepreneurs is redefining success. In 2026, building resilient, profitable and sustainable businesses will trend over "growth at any cost.”---ABOUT VXL & TROY BEANE:VXL (Veterans Executive Leadership) connects veterans with entrepreneurship, by facilitating their acquisition and operation of small, cash-flowing businesses that are in generational transition. VXL helps veterans become entrepreneurs by locating business opportunities and then providing mentoring, guidance and access to resources, ultimately designed to enhance business ownership, leadership and success potential.Troy Beane is a decorated veteran and serial entrepreneur who founded VXL to help fellow veterans become entrepreneurs. He innovated a unique business model designed to grow business ownership for and with other veterans. To date, Beane and VXL veteran partners have completed their 4th deal, on the way to 100.Prior to founding VXL, Beane was a management consultant and minority owner and COO at Greencastle Associates Consulting – an all-veteran management consulting firm to Fortune 500 companies. Beane’s distinguished military career includes having been a leader in the Air Force, Army & PA National Guard, as well as having been deployed to Kuwait and Iraq, among other roles. He retired as a Major in the National Guard.Veteran Executive Leadership615 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331Contact: info@veteranexecutiveleadership.comwebsite: https://www.veteranexecutiveleadership.com/ linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veteran-executive-leadership/ x.com: https://x.com/NextGenVeteran facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Veteran-Executive-Leadership/100091203918414/ # # #

