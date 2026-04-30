6 Steps Towards Engaging Wound Care Leadership As A Patient Brand & Financial Advantage

David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

A Practical Solution For America’s Rural & Small Hospitals

Implementing a Wound Care Culture™ is a low-cost, easily accessible strategy that has the potential to enhance one’s hospital’s brand, business and connection to the community. ” — David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is an epidemic in health care in America, where the hospital itself, specifically rural and small hospitals, have been ailing. Although nearly one in five Americans live in rural areas; nearly 200 rural hospitals have closed or discontinued inpatient services during the last two decades, and over 400 face significant financial risk. According to The National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM) Foundation, rural hospitals operate in nearly every state, accounting for approximately 1/3 of the hospitals in 31 states and over half in the rest of them. What can be done to remedy this dire situation?One cure for rural and small hospitals has been developed by David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer of Gentell, the largest vertically integrated wound care company in the world, and an outspoken advocate for the rights of the elderly and disabled. Navazio’s solution focuses on hospitals prioritizing wound care, and in promoting their wound care leadership as a driver of additional health care business into those institutions. He believes the strategy offers valuable potential to revitalize operations, brand and profitability for these essential institutions.Said Navazio, “Obviously, everyone knows that all hospitals have wound care expertise, but few talk about it. By prioritizing this niche and creating a Wound Care CultureTM within, rural and small hospitals will be able to grow valuable income streams, burnish their brands and distinguish themselves over other providers, even those in nearby larger cities.”Navazio notes that the major advantages for rural and small hospitals embracing a wound care leadership strategy is that they can do so with a relatively small investment, limited additional training and they can implement the strategy quickly over a relatively short timeline.Navazio outlines 6 steps towards evolving wound care as a valuable strategy for revitalizing rural and small hospitals. They include:1) Create a Wound Care Culture™Although it’s true, most healthcare facilities do capably bandage wounds, few do so as part of a Wound Care Culture™. A Wound Care Culture™ is where wound care is prioritized and elevated beyond the tactical bandaging, to more effectively manage the vertical wound and patient care process. The goal is on healing, patient comfort and improving institutional results. Everyone on the staff is part of the initiative. Care and healing results are recorded, with an eye towards improving from year to year. Incentives are linked to results.2) Make wound care training a priority.Develop a continuous wound care learning & development program that refreshes and updates skills for all staff who care for patients. Some vendors even provide free, accredited refresher training courses, materials and instructors, to make the latest training easily accessible to all.3) Quantify performance and work to improve on it.It's impossible to measure success unless performance is tracked and measured. Install a computerized program, such as GentellFastcareTM, that facilitates documentation & tracking of individual and facility wound treatment outcomes and improvement. Review activity and results to help fine-tune one’s program and measure progress toward continually achieving and exceeding goals.4) Brand your program as a marketing advantage.Define your program . . . even, give it a name. Tie it to your hospital’s brand. Communicate about the exceptionalism of your wound care program, together with the steps you're taking to continually improve. Elevate wound care performance so that the entire team, as well as patients and families, appreciate how important excelling is to your organization as the leader in the region. In your presentations, website, publicity, social media, advertising and other marketing initiatives, feature wound care as a major competitive advantage.5) Ensure that vendors aren’t holding you back from excelling.When it comes to product lines, quality, price, service, delivery and other factors, review vendors and align with those that can enhance your efforts.Explore unique vendor services such as express delivery, ability to process small orders, free training and other advantages that can significantly enhance your success.6) Make wound care a gateway to improving your own hospital’s financial health.From increasing patient visits, to expanding patient care into other areas, to fundraising in general, a wound care strategy offers a solid foundation on which to stabilize and grow the business of operating a rural or small hospital.Said Navazio, "Implementing a Wound Care Culture™ is a low-cost, easily accessible strategy that has the potential to enhance one’s hospital’s brand, business and connection to the community. Cultivating a Wound Care Culture™ creates an engaged and loyal health care environment where team members will be proud of their accomplishments in helping neighbors improve the quality of lives."-----------ABOUT GENTELL:Gentell is the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Paraguay, China and New Zealand, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care products to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other health care settings. Gentell is also a pioneer in developing innovative and technologically advanced wound care database and logistics systems for its customers to make wound care more effective and efficient in improving people’s lives.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: Gentell.comLinkedIn: linked.com/in/davidnavazio linkedin.com/company/gentellTwitter: x.com/david_navazio @gentell2701Facebook: facebook.com/DNavazio# # #

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