Veterinary Practice Growth in 2026: Key Challenges for Multi-Location Organizations

GRANVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the veterinary industry enters 2026, practice owners, multi-site organizations, and the consultants and brokers who support them are navigating a rapidly evolving business environment. Consolidation, competitive pressure, staffing constraints, and rising operating costs are forcing leaders to rethink how they evaluate growth opportunities and long-term strategies.Locate Strategy LLC, a provider of data-driven market analysis and strategic insights for veterinary, dental, medical, and optometry organizations, notes that many veterinary practices are facing a common challenge: making complex decisions without a clear, fact-based view of the markets they serve.“Veterinary leaders are being asked to balance growth with sustainability,” said David James, CPA, founder of Locate Strategy. “As we move into 2026, success will depend on understanding not just where demand exists, but how competition, demographics, and market dynamics affect long-term viability.”These themes are expected to be central conversations at upcoming veterinary industry gatherings, including the VetPartners 25th Annual Conference on January 14 and the VMX event on January 17, both taking place in Orlando, Florida. Rhonda Meyer, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Locate Strategy, will be on site at both events, connecting with veterinary practice owners, multi-site corporate partners, and industry partners to discuss how data-driven research and insights can support smarter business decisions in 2026.“As veterinary organizations grow more complex, the need for clear, objective insight becomes even more critical,” said Meyer. “Whether you’re evaluating expansion, supporting a client through an acquisition, or simply trying to understand competitive pressure in a local market, reliable research and data helps bring confidence and alignment to the decision-making process.”Multi-location veterinary organizations—including VSOs and group practices—are increasingly focused on use cases such as practice start-ups, acquisitions, valuations, due diligence, and competitive evaluation. At the same time, brokers, lenders, consultants, and other industry partners are seeking reliable data sources to support client recommendations and maintain trust throughout the decision-making process.According to Locate Strategy, veterinary organizations and their advisors share a growing need for insights that are accurate, scalable, and delivered efficiently. Without consistent market data, organizations risk overextending into saturated markets or missing opportunities in underserved areas.For more than 16 years, Locate Strategy has supported healthcare organizations and their advisors across the full lifecycle of practice ownership, beginning in the dental industry and expanding in recent years to serve veterinary professionals. In addition, the company provides custom market reports on demand for organizations in other industries that rely on demographic, economic, and competitive analysis to guide growth.Behind each engagement is a team of experienced analysts and industry specialists who translate complex data into actionable insights, helping veterinary organizations approach 2026 with greater clarity and confidence.“As industry leaders gather in Orlando, the conversation is shifting toward smarter, more disciplined growth,” James added. “Veterinary organizations that ground their strategy in reliable research and data will be better equipped to adapt and thrive in the year ahead.”Locate Strategy will continue sharing insights to support veterinary professionals and industry partners as they plan for sustainable growth in 2026.About Locate StrategyLocate Strategy LLC is an information services company that transforms complex market data into clear, actionable insights for organizations seeking to grow and operate more strategically. For over 16 years, Locate Strategy has supported veterinary, dental, medical, and optometry organizations—along with consultants and advisors—through market analysis, competitive intelligence, expansion planning, and custom research. Visit: locatestrategy.com

