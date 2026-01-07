SalesRabbit Acquires Roofle, Unifying the Roofing Tech Stack: Field Sales, E-Commerce, and Production Now One Platform

Three specialized products. One cohesive growth platform.

On-site selling, online buying, and production—finally unified into one platform purpose-built for roofing and home improvement.

TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesRabbit , the leading all-in-one field sales management platform, today announced the acquisition of Roofle , the category leader in e-commerce technology for roofing and exterior contractors.Together with RoofLink , which joined the SalesRabbit platform last year, the acquisition brings three specialized products into a single, unified platform purpose-built for the roofing and home improvement industry.For years, contractors have been forced to stitch together disconnected tools to manage sales, pricing, financing, inspections, and production—creating friction for teams and confusion for homeowners. The combined SalesRabbit platform eliminates those gaps by unifying on-site selling, online buying, and sales-to-production workflows into one cohesive system.A Unified Platform for How Roofing Is Bought and Sold TodaySalesRabbit is used daily by more than 85,000 sales professionals to manage territories, score buyers with AI, gamify performance, and close deals in the field. Roofle brings modern e-commerce infrastructure to roofing—enabling instant, accuracy-driven pricing, AI-assisted financing, weather intelligence, and digital proposals that allow homeowners to shop and commit with confidence, often before a sales visit occurs. RoofLink connects sales directly to production with inspection tools, measurements, material ordering, and job-ready data that reduce errors and overhead.SalesRabbit owns the field.Roofle owns the click.RoofLink owns the handoff.Together, the platform supports the entire customer journey, from first click to final shingle, without forcing contractors to juggle multiple point solutions.“Roofle brings the missing piece we’ve been watching the industry demand: a true online buying experience that integrates seamlessly with field sales and production," said Ben Alves, CEO of SalesRabbit. "This acquisition accelerates our vision to be the most complete, contractor-first platform in the market.”Bringing E-Commerce to a Historically Offline IndustryRoofle was built to modernize one of the most complex purchases a homeowner can make. By combining instant pricing, financing, and digital proposals into a single online experience, Roofle has helped contractors close deals faster, build trust earlier, and operate more efficiently.“Homeowners don’t want to wait days for answers anymore—and contractors shouldn’t have to fight their own tools to deliver them,” said Travis Harvego, CEO of Roofle. “By joining SalesRabbit, we’re scaling what we started: bringing transparency, speed, and trust to the moment of purchase, while tightly connecting sales and production behind the scenes.”What Customers Can ExpectAll three products—SalesRabbit, Roofle, and RoofLink—will remain specialized while becoming more deeply integrated over time. Customers will benefit from:- Faster closes through combined online and in-field selling- Fewer handoffs and less operational friction- Greater accuracy from quote to production- Reduced software costs through consolidation- A shared roadmap focused on speed, trust, and scalabilityThe combined platform is designed to support contractors at every stage of growth, from local operators to large multi-market teams.About SalesRabbitSalesRabbit is the leading all-in-one field sales management platform, trusted by more than 85,000 sales professionals worldwide. The platform provides tools for territory management, lead tracking, AI-powered buyer insights, gamification, proposals, and performance analytics—helping sales teams sell smarter, faster, and more efficiently.About RoofleRoofle is the e-commerce engine for roofing and exterior contractors, powering instant pricing, AI-assisted financing, weather intelligence, and digital proposals that modernize how homeowners buy. Roofle enables contractors to meet today’s buyers online while operating with greater speed, accuracy, and transparency.About RoofLinkRoofLink is a comprehensive roofing sales-to-production solution designed to streamline inspections, measurements, material ordering and job workflows—connecting sales teams directly to production with accuracy and efficiency.

