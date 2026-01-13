Canada’s Homegrown Nonprofit Tech Yapla Expands Nationwide

Yapla, the all-in-one NPO payment and management platform Manage your members easily online with Yapla Yapla's all-in-one platform lets you manage your NPO online, easily. From memberships and events to your website and accounting - you can do it all on Yapla.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yapla, the all-in-one platform transforming how nonprofits manage their members and operations, is expanding its focus across Canada. Already trusted by more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Yapla continues to grow from its Montreal base to help nonprofits across the country simplify and automate member management, streamline payments, and eliminate the daily administrative burdens that slow teams down.

Nonprofits across Canada face growing operational challenges, often juggling memberships, payments, events, communications, and accounting across multiple disconnected tools. Yapla brings everything together in one place, automating the repetitive tasks that slow teams down and giving organizations back the time they need to focus on their mission.

"Yapla was built to make life easier for nonprofits," said Pascal Jarry, CEO and Founder of Yapla. "We saw thousands of organizations spending more time on administration than on impact, and we knew we could change that. Today, over 100,000 organizations around the world are equipped with Yapla to automate their operations and save time every day. As a proudly Canadian company, we are excited to help even more nonprofits across the country do what they do best: serve their communities."

Yapla centralizes every core function a nonprofit needs to operate efficiently, including member database management, email communications, events, accounting, a website, an online store, and payments of all kinds such as membership fees, event registrations, and donations. By bringing everything into one platform, Yapla helps organizations reduce manual work, eliminate redundant tools, and ensure that every administrative process, from renewals to receipts, runs automatically.

"Embracing Yapla has been a game-changer for us, significantly reducing manual workload and fostering a more vibrant community connection," said Meghan Hila of Choral Canada.

Reaffirming its commitment to its roots as a Canadian company, Yapla is expanding its focus across all of Canada. From Vancouver to Halifax, Yapla is helping nonprofits of every size solve daily operational challenges, automate their administration, and focus more time on their mission. Yapla continues to grow internationally, with active communities in Europe including France, Belgium and Italy, while keeping its foundation firmly anchored in Canada.

Yapla’s Canada-wide expansion marks a new chapter in empowering Canadian nonprofits to simplify their operations and strengthen their communities. Learn more at yapla.com.

About Yapla

Founded in Canada, Yapla is an all-in-one payment and management platform designed with and for nonprofits. By automating administration and centralizing key tools, Yapla powers everything from member management and renewals to ticket sales, donations, newsletters, accounting, online store and website creation to help nonprofits save time, strengthen engagement, and focus on what truly matters: their mission. Founded in 2013, Yapla equips over 100,000 nonprofits in North America and Europe. The company is supported by a team of more than 50 people committed to making nonprofits' daily lives easier.

