Yousu Chen and Jeff Dagle Named IEEE Fellows

Two distinguished electrical engineers from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Yousu Chen and Jeff Dagle, have been named fellows of the IEEE. This respected recognition is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to the IEEE fields of interest, marked by outstanding accomplishments that significantly advance or apply engineering, science, and technology, ultimately benefiting society.

This notable honor, reserved for only one-tenth of one percent of IEEE's voting membership annually, represents the highest grade of IEEE membership. Being named an IEEE Fellow is widely regarded as a significant career milestone and a mark of exceptional professional distinction.

Yousu Chen: Recognized for Leadership in High-Performance Computing and Power Systems Decision Support

Chen, chief electrical engineer and leader of the Advanced Grid Modeling program, is a dedicated researcher with nearly 20 years at PNNL. Chen has been at the forefront of innovation, leading interdisciplinary research and development in artificial intelligence/machine learning, advanced visualization, high-performance computing, and quantum computing to address emerging challenges in power-system modeling, simulation, optimization, and control.

Notably, Chen has developed innovative tools in partnership with industry stakeholders to enhance decision-making for real-world and future power-system applications. His contributions have earned him recognition, including the R&D 100 Award in 2018. In addition to his role at PNNL, Chen is a research professor at the University of Denver and a licensed professional engineer in Washington State. He is also a respected IEEE Power & Energy Society Distinguished Lecturer and has now been elevated to IEEE Fellow.

Reflecting on this achievement and his impactful career, Chen shared, “I am deeply honored to be elevated to the grade of IEEE Fellow. This recognition means a lot to me and reflects years of teamwork across many groups. I have been fortunate to work with amazing colleagues, mentors, and collaborators—I wouldn’t be here without them. It has been an incredible journey, and I cherish every step of it.”

Jeff Dagle: Recognized for Leadership in Grid Reliability and Wide-Area Measurement Systems

Dagle, a chief electrical engineer in the electricity infrastructure resilience arena with a career spanning more than 36 years at PNNL (joined full-time in 1989; summer internships in 1987 and 1988). During his tenure, Dagle has established himself as a leading technical authority on the operational security and resilience of electric system infrastructure.

Dagle's extensive leadership in national and international programs, along with partnerships with the electric system community, has led to significant advances in power system reliability, resilience, and security. His contributions to improving real-time grid reliability and management, as well as to wide-area measurement technologies, have made him a sought-after expert in the field. Dagle holds both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering (BSEE and MSEE) from Washington State University and is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Washington.

Reflecting on his achievement, Dagle shared, “It is an honor to receive this recognition from my peers. It has been wonderful to be affiliated with so many great teams along the way, and I truly appreciate the fantastic colleagues who have made my career a truly treasured experience. Making an impact and having fun along the way—it doesn’t get any better than that.”

By achieving the rank of IEEE Fellow, Yousu Chen and Jeff Dagle have joined other distinguished professionals whose work has played a pivotal role in advancing power systems engineering and contributing to the greater good. This honor reflects PNNL's commitment to driving innovative solutions and scientific excellence that address the world's most pressing energy challenges.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. IEEE and its members inspire a global community through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities.

With nearly 500,000 members in 190 countries, the association is a leading authority across a wide range of areas, including aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications, biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics.

Recognizing its members' achievements is an important part of IEEE’s mission. This honor is limited to no more than one-tenth of one percent of the IEEE voting membership. 'Fellow' is the highest grade of IEEE membership and is recognized as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement.