Bachmeier Starting 2026 with School Visits in Northwest ND

State School Superintendent Levi Bachmeier continues his planned visits to the state’s schools in earnest on Wednesday, with scheduled trips to seven districts in northwestern and north-central North Dakota.

Bachmeier, who succeeded Kirsten Baesler as state superintendent on Nov. 24, has promised to visit each of the state’s 165 operating school districts. His first trip, on Dec. 8, was to the southwestern community of Marmarth, which has four students and is the state’s smallest district by student enrollment.

On Wednesday, Bachmeier will be visiting Williston and Yellowstone, about 35 miles to the southwest of Williston, near the Montana border. The Yellowstone district operates East Fairview Elementary School, which has students from kindergarten through the eighth grade.

On Thursday, Bachmeier is traveling to the Divide County district, which is based in Crosby; Powers Lake; and the Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood public school in Mohall. On Friday he will be visiting schools in Bottineau and Velva, in north-central North Dakota.

Bachmeier said each district’s hosts are setting the agenda for his visits. His goals are to directly observe classroom teaching in each school, tour the facilities, and meet with district and community leaders, such as school board members, teachers, parents, community members and state lawmakers.

“It is important for the state superintendent to be familiar with the realities of each school district, to hear the concerns and ideas directly from students and educators, and to learn from teachers, administrators and community members about how we can best work together to lead the nation with America’s best schools,” Bachmeier said. “I am grateful that our school administrators have been so receptive and welcoming.”

Twenty-one additional school district visits have been scheduled so far through March 27, and others will be added within that time frame.

Here is the schedule for this week’s visits (Central time unless otherwise noted):