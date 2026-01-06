CES 2026: Advanced HDR by Technicolor and Zinwell Partner to Deploy NEXTGEN TV Conversion Boxes

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced HDR by Technicolor and Zinwell, a leading provider of digital cable, satellite, wireless equipment, 5G and Internet of Things products, are teaming up to integrate the Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology onto next-generation ATSC 3.0 conversion boxes manufactured by Zinwell for the North America market.

“Consumers increasingly expect higher picture quality across platforms, while broadcasters are moving toward advanced video formats with the rollout of ATSC 3.0,” said Paul Wu, vice president of sales division III at Zinwell. “HDR has become a vital feature for delivering a premium viewing experience. The incorporation of the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution enables Zinwell to meet evolving consumer demands.”

The Zinwell team is already working with Philips, one of the developers of Advanced HDR by Technicolor, to integrate the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution to Zinwell’s conversion box powered by Amlogic system-on-chip. System optimization is also underway as well as testing to ensure compatibility with broadcaster workflows and various display devices.

“Zinwell’s integration of Advanced HDR plays a significant role in these early days of ATSC 3.0 adoption,” said Rick Dumont, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor. “HDR-enabled conversion boxes, such as Zinwell’s product line, allow consumers with non ATSC 3.0 TVs to enjoy premium viewing experiences in HDR from an ATSC 3.0 broadcast. As the ecosystem makes the shift to ATSC 3.0, HDR capabilities continue to grow.”

“ATSC 3.0 services continue to expand across America, generating the need for HDR-enabled conversion boxes and displays,” said Matthew Goldman, vice president of strategic and technical initiatives for Sinclair, Inc, which implements Advanced HDR by Technicolor in over 150 ATSC 3.0 channels across the US, as well as on Sinclair’s digital channels. “HDR offers an exciting picture improvement to television services, and Sinclair has deployed more HDR channels than every other broadcaster combined. This partnership between Zinwell and Advanced HDR by Technicolor is an important step for building an ecosystem where consumers can enjoy NEXTGEN TV content in HDR.”

Through the seamless collaborations with the technical teams of Amlogic and Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Zinwell has completed integration of Advanced HDR by Technicolor in Zinwell NEXTGEN TV Box and will launch in the American market soon.



About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a suite of high-dynamic-range (HDR) technologies designed to deliver superior video quality across a variety of display devices and network environments. Developed as a collaboration between InterDigital and Philips, it includes formats like SL-HDR1, SL-HDR2, and SL-HDR3, which dynamically optimize and convert HDR content to match the capabilities of the display device in real-time. This allows broadcasters and content providers to deliver a high-quality viewing experience with improved contrast, brightness, and color accuracy while maximizing bandwidth efficiency. With support for multiple distribution workflows, Advanced HDR by Technicolor enables seamless integration into existing infrastructures, making it a preferred solution for broadcasters seeking to future-proof their HDR delivery. Advanced HDR by Technicolor's partnerships include broadcasters, streaming service providers, TV and conversion box manufacturers, SoC producers as well as hardware and software solution providers. To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit: https://advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com.



About Zinwell

Founded in Taiwan in 1981, Zinwell is a provider of digital cable/satellite/terrestrial receiving equipment, broadcast and broadband communication equipment, IPTV receiving equipment, and wireless equipment. As a leading enterprise in these fields, Zinwell has discreetly laid the groundwork for long-term growth. Committed to strengthening its workforce and technical excellence, Zinwell prioritizes teamwork and innovation in its product development. Zinwell serves customers worldwide and actively engages with international partners and standards ecosystems, including those in the United States.

