Ferhat Kacmaz Announces New Book on Wealth Psychology and Financial Structure

Ferhat Kacmaz Vermögen ist kein Zufall

A practical guide to breaking limiting money patterns and building disciplined, repeatable financial systems.

Wealth isn’t luck. It’s discipline, structure, and repeating the right actions long enough for compounding to work.” — Ferhat Kacmaz

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and author Ferhat Kacmaz today announced his upcoming book, “ Vermögen ist kein Zufall : Befreie Dich von psychologischen Mustern, die Dich arm halten, und gestalte Deinen Wohlstand,” a practical guide focused on the psychology and systems behind long-term wealth creation. ￼The book opens with a well-known parable about exponential growth—one that highlights how small, consistent inputs can compound into extraordinary outcomes over time. ￼ Building on that principle, Kacmaz lays out a structured framework that connects mindset, daily decisions, financial clarity, and asset-building into a repeatable system.Rather than presenting wealth as luck or status, the book focuses on patterns: how people think about money, how they behave under pressure, and how their routines either create stability—or keep them stuck. The content guides readers through topics including money beliefs, discipline, strategic goal-setting, tracking personal finances, and shifting from consumer behavior to investor behavior. ￼“Most people underestimate compounding and overestimate shortcuts,” Kacmaz said. “This book is designed to help readers build clarity, consistency, and structure—so money stops being chaos and becomes a tool.”A central element of the book is the idea that wealth-building becomes measurable once people track what matters: their time usage, their spending habits, and their net worth development. ￼ The book includes practical guidance for establishing financial transparency through simple tracking methods and a repeatable monthly review process. ￼Kacmaz’s entrepreneurial background spans multiple industries. According to the author bio, he took over his first Restaurant at 19, rebuilt after multiple failures, and later founded businesses including Fit in Time (EMS fitness expansion in the Middle East), FitBurn (fitness combined with blockchain, AI and NFTs), and Mining Farm Dubai , aimed at making crypto mining accessible to a broader audience. ￼Pre-order is planned for April 2026. Readers can join the notification list via ferhatkacmaz.com to receive updates when ordering opens.About Ferhat KacmazFerhat Kacmaz is a German serial entrepreneur based in Dubai. His work focuses on building disciplined systems for growth across business, technology, and finance. He is the author of “Vermögen ist kein Zufall” and has founded multiple ventures spanning fitness, technology, and crypto infrastructure. ￼

