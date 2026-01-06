Data Paradigm Supports Washington State Disaster Recovery Through SAHelp Partnership

SAHelp logo

The state of Washington and The Salvation Army partner with Data Paradigm to use the SAHelp.org platform to aid in disaster recovery efforts.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Paradigm , a leading provider of software solutions for nonprofit organizations and the owner of SAHelp .org, today announced its continued partnership with The Salvation Army and the State of Washington to support disaster recovery efforts following December’s historic flooding. Through this collaboration, impacted residents can now apply for a portion of $2.5 million in state-funded disaster assistance using the SAHelp platform, with in-person assistance available beginning today.The funding is part of the $3.5 million unlocked by Governor Bob Ferguson’s disaster declaration to address urgent household needs across Washington state. The first $1 million has already been distributed by the Department of Social and Health Services to more than 2,600 households. The remaining funds will be deployed through a coordinated effort between state agencies, The Salvation Army, and SAHelp — the centralized intake and case management system built and operated by Data Paradigm.“SAHelp was designed specifically for moments like this — when speed, coordination, and accountability matter most,” said Paul Booth, CEO of Data Paradigm. “By working alongside The Salvation Army and Washington state, we’re helping ensure that disaster survivors can quickly connect to assistance while agencies and nonprofits work from a single, trusted system.”SAHelp serves as the official intake platform for Unmet Needs Assessments, enabling residents to begin the recovery process online, by phone, or in person at Disaster Assistance Centers (DACs). Once an assessment is submitted, Salvation Army Disaster Case Managers use SAHelp to coordinate available local, state, nonprofit, and donated resources, reducing duplication and accelerating aid delivery.In a recently released statement, Governor Ferguson emphasized the importance of flexible, immediate relief as the state continues to pursue federal assistance. “While we work to apply for federal assistance to obtain more extensive relief, this state funding will help people deal with their immediate needs in the aftermath of this crisis,” Ferguson said.In addition to the SAHelp’s online application process ( www.SAHelp.org ), in-person support is available through Disaster Assistance Centers across King and Snohomish counties, with additional locations planned in Skagit and Whatcom counties later this month. These centers provide hands-on help for residents completing assessments and connecting with recovery services.SAHelp’s secure, compliance-driven infrastructure ensures that applications, documentation, and case notes are managed responsibly while providing state and nonprofit partners with real-time visibility into recovery efforts. The platform can be deployed nationwide to support disaster response, emergency assistance, and long-term recovery programs.Residents impacted by the December flooding are encouraged to begin the process at www.SAHelp.org or by calling 833-719-4981.For more information about Data Paradigm and the SAHelp disaster assistance platform, visit https://DataParadigm.com or https://www.TSAMM.org/GetSAHelp SOURCE:Data Paradigmpr@DataParadigm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.