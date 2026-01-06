Willow Glen Electric Merges With Trout Electric

Willow Glen Electric joins the Trout Electric family, bringing together decades of experience & a shared passion for advancing residential electrical services.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Something big is happening at Trout Electric . Willow Glen Electric is officially joining the Trout Electric family, bringing together decades of experience, deep expertise in electrification, and a shared passion for advancing residential electrical services. Two established teams, each recognized for consistent workmanship and technical leadership, are aligning under one name.This milestone reflects a clear step toward growth and expansion. The transition strengthens operational scale, broadens service capabilities, and supports continued investment in people, technology, and modern electrical infrastructure as demand continues to rise across California . Together, we are creating a stronger platform for the future as electrical services continue to evolve at a rapid pace.What This Announcement Covers1. How the merger will affect existing Willow Glen Electric customers moving forward2. The residential electrical and electrification services offered by Trout Electric3. Answers to frequently asked questions about the transition4. A brief overview of Willow Glen Electric and Trout Electric5. How to contact Trout Electric to schedule service or request supportWith Willow Glen Electric joining Trout Electric, customers can move forward confidently under a single, established electrical services brand. The same electricians, project managers, and support teams remain in place, continuing work with the knowledge, care, and familiarity that Californians already trust.What’s new is the added momentum behind the service. With Trout Electric’s expanded resources, systems, and electrification expertise, customers benefit from stronger long-term support and greater capability for modern electrical upgrades. It’s a smooth transition, paired with a forward-looking boost, that reinforces reliability today while opening the door to what’s next.The Services We Will OfferThis exciting merger brings added strength to residential electrical and electrification services across California. Together, we’ll combine experience, innovation, and licensed expertise to support today’s homes and prepare them for the future.Our combined services include:Electrical Services: Comprehensive electrical repair, upgrades, inspections, and system improvements supporting safe, reliable power.Commercial & Industrial: Electrical services for commercial buildings and industrial facilities, including installations, upgrades, and ongoing support.Residential Construction: Electrical planning and installation for new construction and major residential projects.HOA & Community Electrical: Electrical services for homeowner associations and shared residential communities, including maintenance, upgrades, and compliance support.EV Chargers: Residential and commercial EV charger installation supporting the growing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure.Electrification: Modern electrification solutions, including energy storage, smart systems, and electrical upgrades to prepare properties for the future.No matter where your home stands today, we’ll bring the expertise and momentum to move it forward. Essential repairs, modern upgrades, and advanced electrification services come together under one trusted team focused on safety, performance, and long-term reliability.Frequently Asked Questions About the Transition1: Will my electrical service or scheduled project change?If you have a service scheduled in the new year, don’t worry, as all scheduled residential electrical services, installations, and ongoing projects will continue exactly as planned. Timelines, scope of work, and previously discussed details remain in place, with no interruptions caused by the transition.2: Will I still be working with the same electricians?Yes, the same licensed electricians, project managers, and support staff will continue performing the work. Going forward, new appointments, estimates, and follow-up services will simply be coordinated through Trout Electric. You may notice updated branding on invoices, emails, or service vehicles, but the process stays familiar and simple for homeowners.3. Do I need to take any action because of the transition?No action is required from customers. Existing service agreements, project plans, warranties, and service records will be automatically carried over, with no additional paperwork, approvals, or updates required on your end. Any work already scheduled will move forward as planned, and previously discussed pricing and scope remain unchanged.4. Will pricing, warranties, or service guarantees change?Pricing remains clear and consistent with original quotes, and all existing warranties and service commitments stay fully valid. There are no changes to coverage or guarantees as a result of the transition, reinforcing accountability and giving homeowners confidence that their electrical work continues to be supported by reliable, dependable service.

