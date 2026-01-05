Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of January 5, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Education & Workforce



On Wednesday, January 7, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Modernizing Retirement Policy for Today’s Workforce."

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, January 7, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "American Energy Dominance: Dawn of the New Nuclear Era."

On Thursday, January 8, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Legislative Proposals to Support Patient Access to Medicare Services" considering the following legislation:

Judiciary

On Wednesday, January 7, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "Full Stream Ahead: Competition and Consumer Choice in Digital Streaming."

On Thursday, January 8, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:

H.R. 6260, the Keeping Violent Offenders Off Our Streets Act (Fitzgerald)



H.R. 6622, the Sunshine for Regulatory Decrees and Settlements Act of 2025 (Cline)



H.R. 5213, the Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act (Stefanik)



H.R. 2641, To amend the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 to require all Federal contractors to participate in the E-verify program (Mackenzie)

Natural Resources

Oversight and Government Reform

Rules

On Thursday, January 8, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an oversight hearing titled “Fix Our Forests for Affordable and Reliable Water and Power Supplies.”On Wednesday, January 7, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing entitled "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I."

On Tuesday, January 6, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 4593, the SHOWER Act (Fry)

H.R. 5184, Affordable HOMES Act (Houchin)

H.R. ____, the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)

Science, Space, and Technology

Small Business