Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of January 5, 2026
Education & Workforce
On Wednesday, January 7, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Modernizing Retirement Policy for Today’s Workforce."
Energy & Commerce
On Wednesday, January 7, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "American Energy Dominance: Dawn of the New Nuclear Era."
On Thursday, January 8, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Legislative Proposals to Support Patient Access to Medicare Services" considering the following legislation:
- H.R. 1703, the Choices for Increased Mobility Act of 2025 (Joyce)
- H.R. 2005, the DMEPOS Relief Act of 2025 (Miller-Meeks)
- H.R. 2172, the Preserving Patient Access to Home Infusion Act (Buchanan)
- H.R. 2477, the Portable Ultrasound Reimbursement Equity Act of 2025 (Van Duyne)
- H.R. 2902, the Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act of 2025 (Valadao)
- H.R. 5243, To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to increase data transparency for supplemental benefits under Medicare Advantage (McClellan)
- H.R. 5269, the Reforming and Enhancing Sustainable Updates to Laboratory Testing Services (RESULTS) Act of 2025 (Hudson)
- H.R. 5347, the Health Care Efficiency Through Flexibility Act (Buchanan)
- H.R. 6210, the Senior Savings Protection Act (Matsui)
- H.R. 6361, the Ban AI Denials in Medicare Act (Landsman)
Judiciary
On Wednesday, January 7, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "Full Stream Ahead: Competition and Consumer Choice in Digital Streaming."
On Thursday, January 8, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee markup of the following legislation:
- H.R. 6260, the Keeping Violent Offenders Off Our Streets Act (Fitzgerald)
- H.R. 6622, the Sunshine for Regulatory Decrees and Settlements Act of 2025 (Cline)
- H.R. 5213, the Keep Violent Criminals Off Our Streets Act (Stefanik)
- H.R. 2641, To amend the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 to require all Federal contractors to participate in the E-verify program (Mackenzie)
Natural Resources
On Thursday, January 8, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold an oversight hearing titled “Fix Our Forests for Affordable and Reliable Water and Power Supplies.”
Oversight and Government Reform
On Wednesday, January 7, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee hearing entitled "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I."
Rules
On Tuesday, January 6, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 4593, the SHOWER Act (Fry)
- H.R. 5184, Affordable HOMES Act (Houchin)
- H.R. ____, the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Thursday, January 8, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "Chemistry Competitiveness: Fueling Innovation and Streamlining Processes to Ensure Safety and Security."
Small Business
On Wednesday, January 7, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "A Voice for Small Business: How the SBA Office of Advocacy is Cutting Red Tape."
