IBI, Inc. Welcomes David Camp as Chief Social Security Strategy Officer

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Benefits, Inc. (IBI) is pleased to announce that David Camp, nationally recognized disability policy leader and longtime advocate for Social Security Disability claimants, has joined the organization as Chief Social Security Strategy Officer. Camp will serve as a strategic advisor, bringing deep expertise in disability government affairs, administrative law, and policy development to further strengthen IBI’s support for carriers, claimants, and internal teams.

“I am honored to join IBI at such a pivotal and exciting time,” said Camp. “IBI has a remarkable history of supporting individuals navigating one of the most difficult moments of their lives. I’m excited to help extend that impact by contributing policy insight, enhancing collaboration with carriers, and supporting the talented professionals at IBI who work every day to make a meaningful difference.”

Camp currently serves as CEO of 162 Strategies, advising select clients on disability government affairs policy, and continues to support NOSSCR as Senior Policy Advisor and General Counsel. Previously, Camp served as CEO of NOSSCR after many years on its Board of Directors, including as President from 2021 to 2023. During his tenure, he led NOSSCR’s transition to new headquarters in Washington, D.C., bolstering advocacy efforts and expanding member services nationwide.

His career reflects a lifelong commitment to advancing disability rights. Camp began in legal services and later clerked for Missouri’s first disabled Supreme Court Justice. In private practice, he represented disabled claimants, many of them unhoused, for more than 25 years while litigating cases before federal courts in the 6th, 7th, and 8th Circuits. He has received multiple honors, including the Social Security Region 7 Commissioner’s Public Service Award and NOSSCR’s Sweeney Award for Distinguished Service for his work ending the Secret ALJ Policy.

“David’s expertise in disability law and policy is extraordinary, and his commitment to improving the system for claimants is deeply aligned with our mission,” said Tim Peters, CEO of IBI, Inc. “His guidance will help us better equip our team, elevate our partnerships with carriers, and ensure we are advocating for the most effective and fair outcomes for the people we serve.”

Camp’s unparalleled understanding of SSDI programs and the relationships he has built across agencies, advocacy organizations, and the legal community will be invaluable to IBI’s partners. His insight into emerging policy trends and operational realities gives IBI and the customers it serves a meaningful strategic advantage, helping carriers navigate complex SSDI projections and make informed, forward-looking decisions.

Integrated Benefits, Inc. is a leading provider of SSDI support services, partnering with carriers to guide claimants through the complex Social Security disability process. With a focus on human-centered advocacy, innovative solutions, accuracy, compassion, and results, IBI is dedicated to improving outcomes and easing the journey for those navigating disability benefits.

