Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Discusses Achieving Custom Contours with Breast Implants

Dr. Steven Turkeltaub, a board-certified plastic surgeon, outlines how choosing the size, type, profile and shape of breast implant can refine one’s silhouette.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast augmentation has remained steadfast in its position as one of the most frequently performed aesthetic surgeries in the world. As techniques and modern implant options have become more advanced, the procedure has helped countless women restore volume and shape lost to pregnancy/aging or make the curves they’ve always desired a reality. According to board-certified Scottsdale plastic surgeon Steven H. Turkeltaub, MD, today’s breast implants offer an expansive degree of personalization related to size, shape, projection profiles and silicone cohesiveness. This diversity allows the results of breast augmentation to be tailored with exceptional precision, allowing individuals in Scottsdale and beyond to fully customize their breast contours. Dr. Turkeltaub delves into how the various decisions made during the breast augmentation process can help patients refine their silhouette.While some breast augmentation patients may be focused solely on sizing, Dr. Turkeltaub stresses that choosing the right implants should not revolve around volume alone. Rather, the focus should be on making the decisions that culminate in the overall desired outcome. A patient’s choice of implant type, size, shape and profile as well as incision technique and placement location should best complement their unique anatomy, proportions, tissue characteristics and goals for the outcome. During a comprehensive consultation, Dr. Turkeltaub evaluates each of these variables — including personal preferences and lifestyle considerations — to help guide patients towards the most appropriate breast surgery options for their ideal silhouette.Implant size can play an essential role in breast proportions and projection but Dr. Turkeltaub states that the extent of volume enhancement is only one component of a multi-layered decision-making process. While many women seek a proportional or slightly fuller look, the term “proportional” is subjective and varies widely from person to person. Cup sizes can add another layer of confusion as there are no standardized measurements across bra manufacturers. Due to these ambiguities, guidance from a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon becomes essential. Dr. Turkeltaub works closely with each patient to determine the size and look that will best align with their goals, produce natural and balanced contours and seamlessly integrate with the rest of their physique.One of the most impactful decisions regarding breast augmentation involves selecting between silicone and saline implants. Dr. Turkeltaub explains that round silicone breast implants are considered the “gold standard” in breast augmentation due to their ability to deliver the most natural look and feel. He explains that silicone-filled implants tend to maintain their shape more consistently, can age exceptionally well and generally last longer when compared to saline implants.The level of implant projection can also be a key determinant in shaping the final breast contour. Implants of similar volume can have dramatically different appearances depending on their profile. Whereas moderate-profile implants offer a broader base width with less forward projection and create a more subtle enhancement, high-profile implants concentrate their volume in a narrower width and can provide a more pronounced projection with a rounder, fuller look.Understanding these distinctions in shape, size, profile, and type is crucial, as these factors can directly influence cleavage, upper-pole fullness and how implants harmonize with the chest dimensions. Ultimately, Dr. Turkeltaub explains that achieving custom breast contours requires a thoughtful and individualized approach from an experienced plastic surgeon who has a strong understanding of artistic precision and anatomy.About Steven Turkeltaub, MDDr. Steven Turkeltaub is an aesthetic plastic surgeon based in Scottsdale, Arizona offering a range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, breasts and body. Upon graduating Summa Cum Laude from Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Turkeltaub completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, as well as the Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago. In addition, Dr. Turkeltaub attended a plastic surgery residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center and became a Clinical Instructor and Attending Surgeon in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. On top of his role as Medical Director and lead clinician at the Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Dr. Turkeltaub is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society (formerly ASAPS), and the Arizona Society of Plastic Surgeons. 