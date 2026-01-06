FamilySearch Announces RootsTech 2026 Keynotes and Class Scheduling

RootsTech 2026 keynotes will include NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, internationally acclaimed Irish dancers and viral content creators, the Gardiner Brothers, an astronaut, José Hernández, an Academy Award-winning actress, Marlee Matlin, a Filipina broadc

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RootsTech by FamilySearch has unveiled the keynote speakers for RootsTech 2026 , the world's largest family history conference and celebration, to be held on March 5-7, 2026. Highlights include NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young and the internationally acclaimed Irish dancers and viral content creators, the Gardiner Brothers. The lineup also features an astronaut, an Academy Award-winning actress, a Filipina broadcast journalist, a Brazilian football legend, and a National Geographic explorer. Starting January 8, 2026, online and in-person attendees can create a free on-demand watch list of keynotes and classes at RootsTech.org. Register now to join the celebration and take the next step in your family discovery journey.Steve Young began his football career at BYU, earning unanimous All-American honors and induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. He played 15 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), winning 3 Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIX. Beyond the field, Young has become an accomplished author, broadcaster, and businessman. At RootsTech 2026, Steve Young will share stories about his life and family. His keynote on March 7, 2026, will be available both in person and online for registered attendees.“Steve Young is a great example of balancing success, notoriety, and family connection. He continues to use his influence to help instill hope in underserved communities and promote physical, social, and emotional wellness,” said Jonathan Wing, director of RootsTech. “We are excited to have him share his experiences, stories, and family heritage at RootsTech 2026.”ROOTSTECH 2026 KEYNOTE SPEAKER LINEUP: IN-PERSON AND VIRTUALIn-person Keynote Speakers• Steve Rockwood, President and CEO of FamilySearch• Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actress and author• Tara Roberts, National Geographic explorer in residence, Author, and historian• Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl MVPVirtual Keynote Speakers(Available on demand beginning February 13, 2026)• Gardiner Brothers, Award-winning Irish dancers• Jessica Soho, Award-winning Filipina broadcast journalist• José Hernandez, Mexican-American engineer and NASA astronaut• Zico, Brazilian football legendROOTSTECH 2026 SCHEDULEThe full class schedule for RootsTech 2026 will be available starting January 8, 2026, making it easy for both online and in-person attendees to explore hundreds of sessions and mainstage events. In-person participants can use the RootsTech mobile app, while online attendees can create a free, on-demand watch list at RootsTech.org.RootsTech offers something for everyone, from introductory sessions for those new to family history to advanced workshops for experienced genealogists, as well as inspiring keynote addresses by renowned artists, athletes, and speakers. It also brings together leading genealogy companies and service providers.Register today at RootsTech.org to take the next step in your family history discovery journey.RELATEDLook Who's Coming to RootsTech 2026: Keynote Speakers Announced!Registration for RootsTech 2026 Is Now Open###SOCIAL MEDIAFollow FamilySearch social on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | X (formerly Twitter).WHAT IS ROOTSTECH?RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by leading genealogy organizations, offers hundreds of classes, expert tips, and inspiring stories to help attendees connect through family history. Explore our on-demand learning library or join the next virtual or in-person conference for access to 200+ sessions, exhibitors, and experiences designed to help you discover, remember, and share your story.ABOUT FAMILYSEARCHFamilySearch International is the world’s largest nonprofit genealogy organization, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For over 125 years, FamilySearch has gathered, preserved, and increased access to genealogical records worldwide. Millions access our free resources monthly online at FamilySearch.org or through more than 6,400 FamilySearch centers in 129 countries, including the main FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.© 2026 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

