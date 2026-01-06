POSApt Reaffirms Ongoing Support for Free POS System Solutions Through Windcave and mx51 Partnerships

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- POSApt has reaffirmed its ongoing support for Australian hospitality businesses by highlighting its established partnerships with leading payment providers Windcave and mx51. These long-term partnerships continue to support fast, secure payment processing and enable POSApt to offer free POS system options for eligible hospitality venues.For cafés, restaurants, bars and takeaway shops, a reliable point-of-sale system plays a critical role in day-to-day operations. POSApt POS systems focus on providing practical solutions that help businesses take payments smoothly, reduce operational friction, and maintain consistent service during busy periods.Built for Real Hospitality EnvironmentsPOSApt’s integrations with Windcave and mx51 are designed specifically for hospitality environments where speed, reliability and simplicity matter. Payments are processed directly between the POS system and the payment terminal, helping to minimise errors and reduce delays at the counter.This approach supports smoother service flow during peak periods, allowing staff to focus on customers rather than managing technical issues.Transparent Merchant ArrangementsHospitality businesses using POSApt take their merchant facility directly with Windcave or mx51. This provides venues with clear oversight of their merchant agreements, including access to competitive merchant rates based on their business needs and transaction volumes.By working directly with the payment provider, venues benefit from greater transparency and fewer layers of administration. POSApt ensures the POS system integrates correctly with the payment terminals to help reduce common setup and connection issues.Free POS System Access for Eligible VenuesAs part of its continued commitment to supporting hospitality businesses, POSApt offers a free monthly POS software plan for venues that establish a merchant facility through Windcave or mx51. Eligible businesses can use POSApt’s POS software without ongoing monthly software fees.This model helps small and medium-sized hospitality operators manage costs more effectively while still accessing reliable POS technology supported by trusted payment providers.Security and ComplianceSecurity remains a priority across the partnership. Windcave and mx51 operate under Australian payment standards, with encryption and compliance measures in place to protect customer payment data. This ensures secure payment processing for businesses and a dependable checkout experience for customers.Clear Support ResponsibilitiesPOSApt provides and supports the POS software and its integration with payment terminals. Windcave and mx51 manage the payment terminals and merchant services directly. POSApt does not supply physical EFTPOS devices.This clear separation of responsibilities helps businesses know where to seek support, reducing downtime and improving issue resolution.Long-Term Commitment to Australian HospitalityPOSApt’s continued partnerships with Windcave and mx51 reflect a long-term approach to supporting the hospitality industry. Rather than short-term promotions or frequent system changes, POSApt remains focused on stable technology, dependable integrations and practical support for everyday operations.For hospitality businesses seeking a free POS system, reliable payment integration and clear operational support, POSApt’s current setup continues to be available and supported across Australia.About POSAptPOSApt is an Australian point-of-sale (POS) solutions provider supporting hospitality and retail businesses across Australia. The company focuses on delivering practical, easy-to-use POS software designed to support everyday operations in cafés, restaurants, bars, takeaway shops and retail environments.POSApt’s solutions are built for real trading conditions, with an emphasis on payment integration, reliability and straightforward system setup. The platform is Android-based and designed to support smooth service during busy periods while remaining accessible for small and growing businesses.Rather than bundling merchant services, POSApt works with established payment providers, allowing businesses to choose their merchant facility directly while using POSApt for POS software and integration support. This approach helps provide clarity around costs, responsibilities and ongoing support.POSApt operates with a long-term focus on stable technology, clear communication and local support.Media Note:This press release is based on publicly available information. Businesses are encouraged to contact POSApt, Windcave or mx51 directly to confirm merchant eligibility, rates and payment plan details.

