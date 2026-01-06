Western Cape Mobility on road safety enforcement continuing as holiday return traffic peaks

Between 29 December 2025 and 4 January 2026, Provincial Traffic Services made 88 arrests, of which 65 were for driving under the influence of alcohol. More than 350 speeding offences were recorded, with the highest speed clocked at 171 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

To curb dangerous behaviour and promote safer travel, 180 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations were implemented across the Western Cape. Over 36 000 vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in over 9 000 fines being issued for various traffic violations, including driver and vehicle fitness offences.

During this period, the Western Cape Mobility Department recorded 23 fatal incidents, resulting in 25 fatalities on provincial roads. These figures come as traffic volumes remain high, with residents and visitors returning from holiday destinations both in and out of the province.

Of the 25 fatalities, 12 were pedestrians, while 6 motorcyclists tragically lost their lives, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability of road users outside of vehicles.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said while enforcement remains critical, behaviour change is key to preventing further loss of life. “Every fatality on our roads is one too many. While our enforcement teams continue to work tirelessly across the province, road safety ultimately depends on the choices each road user makes. Speeding, drinking and driving, and disregarding the rules place lives at risk, not only your own, but those of innocent road users. We remain hopeful that with patience, vigilance and mutual respect, we can still prevent further tragedies on Western Cape roads” said Minister Sileku.

Chief Director: Traffic Management Maxine Bezuidenhout reiterated the importance of protecting vulnerable road users.

“Pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists remain among the most vulnerable on our roads. We urge pedestrians to remain visible, cross at safe points and stay alert at all times. Motorcyclists and pedal cyclists are encouraged to wear protective gear, remain visible, and ride defensively, especially in high-traffic conditions. Our teams will maintain a strong presence across the province, but safer roads require cooperation from every road user” said Bezuidenhout.

The Department continues to call on all road users to:

Obey speed limits and traffic laws

Never drive or walk under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Remain patient and courteous during peak travel times

Be especially vigilant in areas with pedestrian activity

Share the road responsibly with motorcyclists and cyclists

As the festive season travel period continues, authorities remain committed to proactive enforcement and public awareness efforts to ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely.

