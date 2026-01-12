Goldilocks Transforms 900+ Stores with CAYIN Technology Digital Signage Solutions

Goldilocks Transforms Customer Experience Across 900+ Stores with CAYIN's Robustie Solution Goldilocks Transforms Customer Experience Across 900+ Stores with CAYIN's Robustie Solution-2 Goldilocks Transforms Customer Experience Across 900+ Stores with CAYIN's Robustie Solution-3

CAYIN Technology partners with Mediacast Digital Group to empower Goldilocks Philippines with centralized, high-performance digital menu boards and CMS.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAYIN Technology , a global leader in professional digital signage solutions, is proud to announce its large-scale collaboration with Mediacast Digital Group to spearhead the digital transformation of Goldilocks, the Philippines' most iconic bakery and casual dining chain. By deploying CAYIN’s high-performance SMP-2200 and SMP-2300 media players, Goldilocks is revolutionizing customer engagement across its extensive network of over 900 locations.Centralized Control for Nationwide Brand Consistency Since its inception in 1966, Goldilocks has faced the logistical challenge of maintaining brand uniformity across hundreds of branches. Previously, manual content updates were time-consuming and prone to human error. With CAYIN’s centralized content management system, Goldilocks’ headquarters can now synchronize menus, promotional videos, and seasonal branding nationwide with a single click. This transition ensures that every customer, regardless of location, receives a premium and consistent brand experience.Driving Revenue through Dynamic In-Store Marketing The implementation of CAYIN’s digital menu boards at Goldilocks has redefined the in-store experience:* Enhanced Customer Decision-Making: High-resolution displays showcase vibrant product imagery and real-time nutritional information, streamlining the ordering process and reducing perceived wait times.* Strategic Upselling: Dynamic content highlights promotions and meal combos, contributing to an average order value increase of 3-8%.* Operational Agility: The system allows for "dayparting," enabling Goldilocks to tailor content automatically—switching from breakfast specials in the morning to dinner promotions in the evening—while instantly updating out-of-stock items to minimize customer frustration.A Reliable Partnership for a Digital Future This project underscores the reliability and scalability that define CAYIN Technology. "Trustworthiness is the cornerstone of our relationships," says Meg, Marketing & Cloud Business Director at CAYIN. "Our professional R&D team provides flexible, time-to-market solutions that ensure our partners like Goldilocks can scale with confidence."The rollout, which began in 2024, has already reached over 100 branches, with full digitalization of the 900+ store network scheduled for completion by 2026.About CAYIN Technology Founded in 2004 and based in Taiwan, CAYIN Technology is a professional digital signage manufacturer providing a complete portfolio of media players, content management servers, and advanced management software. With a focus on industrial-grade quality and long-term stability, CAYIN serves various sectors globally, including retail, hospitality, education, and transportation.

