Cloud Disaster Recovery Market Trends 2026-2030: Analysis of Regional Perspectives and Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cloud Disaster Recovery Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company's Cloud Disaster Recovery Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cloud disaster recovery sector has seen impressive growth recently, driven by a surge in cyber threats and the widespread adoption of cloud technologies. As businesses recognize the critical need to protect their digital assets and maintain operations during disruptions, this market is poised for strong expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and what the future holds for cloud disaster recovery.

Current Size and Growth Projections for the Cloud Disaster Recovery Market

The cloud disaster recovery market has been expanding at a remarkable pace. It is expected to increase from $12.1 billion in 2025 to $14.46 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. Factors behind this expansion include rising cyberattacks, more companies adopting cloud solutions, early implementation of business continuity strategies, data center outages, and stricter regulatory compliance requirements.

Download a free sample of the cloud disaster recovery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32509&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, this market is projected to experience even faster growth, reaching $29.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8%. The anticipated surge stems from advancements such as AI-powered recovery automation, broader use of hybrid cloud environments, increased ransomware threats, growth in cloud-native Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and investments prioritizing IT resilience. Key trends expected to shape this period include cloud-based disaster recovery, real-time data replication, automated failover and failback processes, comprehensive business continuity planning, and multi-region cloud resilience.

Understanding Cloud Disaster Recovery and Its Importance

Cloud disaster recovery encompasses technologies and solutions designed to protect, replicate, and restore data, applications, and IT infrastructure through cloud computing. The core purpose is to minimize downtime, prevent data loss, and ensure continuous business operations by leveraging scalable and geographically dispersed cloud platforms. This approach provides organizations with robust safeguards against disruptions caused by cyberattacks, natural disasters, or technical failures.

View the full cloud disaster recovery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-disaster-recovery-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

How Increasing Cyber Threats Are Fueling Market Demand

The rise in cyber threats is a critical factor driving demand for cloud disaster recovery solutions. Cyber threats include malicious activities targeting digital systems with the intent to disrupt, steal data, or damage infrastructure. As digital networks and connected systems expand rapidly, attackers find more vulnerabilities to exploit. Cloud disaster recovery plays an essential role by enabling swift restoration of affected systems and secure data recovery, helping businesses maintain continuity even during cyber incidents.

An example illustrating this trend occurred in April 2024 when Cloudflare, a leading US internet security firm, reported mitigating 4.5 million distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks—a 50% increase compared to the previous year. Such statistics highlight the growing scale of cyber disruptions and reinforce the importance of effective cloud disaster recovery solutions.

Regional Leadership and Growth in Cloud Disaster Recovery

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cloud disaster recovery market, benefiting from advanced infrastructure and high cloud adoption rates. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by increasing digitalization and expanding cloud ecosystems.

The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cloud Disaster Recovery Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Disaster Recovery Software Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disaster-recovery-software-global-market-report

Disaster Recovery As A Service Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-global-market-report

Crisis Management Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crisis-management-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.