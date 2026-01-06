Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems.

An independent multi-system assessment confirms the first publicly available, reproducible FIX Protocol audit evidence pack with cryptographic verification.

This assessment confirms that verifiable auditability for FIX Protocol trading is no longer theoretical. It is now publicly inspectable, reproducible, and ready for regulatory and industry evaluation.” — Tokachi Kamimura, Founder, VeritasChain Standards Organization

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ■ OverviewVeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) today announced the publication of an independent assessment report confirming that the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) FIX RTA Reference Implementation is likely the world’s first publicly available, reproducible Proof of Concept for cryptographically verifiable audit trails in FIX Protocol–based trading workflows.The assessment consolidates findings from five independent AI-based research systems, each conducting a global prior-art review across academic literature, open-source repositories, patent databases, industry documentation, and regulatory materials released before 6 January 2026.■ Independent Assessment and MethodologyAccording to the assessment, no publicly available work prior to 6 January 2026 was identified that demonstrates all of the following elements together for FIX-based trading systems: cryptographically verifiable audit trails, Merkle-tree-based completeness guarantees, independent third-party verifiability, publicly inspectable artifacts, and explicit FIX-to-audit field mapping.The report analyzed more than 500 sources across multiple domains and languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, and Turkish. Proprietary or unpublished systems were explicitly excluded to ensure the evaluation focused solely on publicly inspectable prior art.The full independent assessment report is publicly available at:■ Technical SignificanceThe VCP FIX RTA Reference Implementation demonstrates how FIX Protocol 4.4 trading workflows can be recorded as cryptographically tamper-evident audit events without modifying existing trading engines. Using a non-invasive sidecar architecture, the implementation applies event-level hashing with hash chaining, batch-level Merkle tree aggregation, and external anchoring to enable independent verification of trading records.Unlike traditional trade surveillance systems that rely on trusted internal databases, the VCP approach allows third parties to mathematically verify the integrity and completeness of audit evidence without relying on the operator’s internal controls.■ Regulatory and Standards ContextThe assessment highlights the growing regulatory demand for verifiable logging and traceability in automated and algorithmic trading systems. Existing regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II, SEC Rule 17a-4, and emerging AI governance requirements emphasize record retention and transparency but do not define a cryptographically verifiable audit standard at the FIX message level.The VCP FIX RTA implementation is positioned as a reference implementation aligned with ongoing international standardization discussions, including work within the IETF on transparency and verifiable logging architectures.■ World-First Claim FramingBased on the consolidated findings, the assessment concludes that, to the best of current public knowledge, the VCP FIX RTA Reference Implementation represents the first publicly available, production-environment Proof of Concept that combines cryptographic tamper evidence, Merkle-tree completeness guarantees, independent third-party verification, and explicit FIX Protocol field mapping in a single reproducible evidence pack.The assessment notes a high confidence level while acknowledging standard caveats, including the possibility of undisclosed proprietary systems that are not publicly documented.■ About VeritasChain Standards OrganizationVeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) is an independent standards body focused on the development of open, cryptographically verifiable audit protocols for algorithmic and AI-driven systems. Its flagship specification, VeritasChain Protocol (VCP), is designed to enable “verify, don’t trust” auditability across financial markets and other regulated domains.■ Additional InformationIndependent Assessment Report:Website: https://veritaschain.org

