BACCH Labs to Showcase Spatial Audio at CES 2026

We are thrilled to offer private auditions of BACCH Spatial Audio technology in our suite in the Venetian Tower during CES 2026.” — James Mentz, CEO, BACCH Labs

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BACCH Labs, a leader in spatial audio technology, today announced that private demonstrations of BACCH Spatial Audio will be available by appointment during CES 2026. BACCH Spatial Audio transforms audio playback, delivering a premium immersive listening experience across a wide range of devices. Demonstrations will feature high-end hardware and software development kits.**The Primare Allt-i-Ett**The Primare Allt-i-Ett (“all-in-one” in Norwegian and Swedish) is designed for everyone in the household to explore, discover, and share the satisfying experience of high-fidelity music and movies anywhere in the home. Allt-i-Ett offers a complete high-performance sound system for those that may not have the space, budget, or even desire for separate components, as well as for those who already enjoy a full-scale audio system but want uncompromised sound in other rooms of the home. https://primare.net/products/allt-i-ett/ **The Canvas HiFi Frame**The Canvas HiFi Frame unites two masters of their craft: Samsung, the global leader in TV picture quality, and CANVAS, the creator of the world’s best-sounding soundbar. Together they transform your living room into more than a place for entertainment. Films gain gravity, music becomes presence, and technology disappears into a frame that feels like part of the home.**The BACCH-dSP**The BACCH-dSP 15 from Theoretica Applied Physics delivers comprehensive 3D audio imaging, room correction, and binaural mixing in a powerful standalone Mac application. As the core of Theoretica's BACCH4Mac product line, BACCH-dSP 15 enables audiophile-quality 3D audio playback through both loudspeakers and headphones. The Pro version extends these capabilities with advanced tools for 3D audio mixing, production, and sound field navigation.**The BACCH Android Software Development Kit**The BACCH Android SDK renders all audio output from tablets and mobile phones into spatial audio, with support for stereo device speakers, headphones, and earbuds. The SDK is available for ARM and Hexagon, the audio processor in Qualcomm’s SnapdragonMobile platform.**The BACCH Windows Software Development Kit**The BACCH Windows SDK transforms all audio output from Windows laptops and all-in-one PCs into spatial audio, with support for stereo speakers, headphones, and earbuds. The SDK is available as a Windows library and as a Windows Audio Processing Object for seamless system-level integration.**The BACCH XR Glasses Software Development Kit**The BACCH XR Glasses SDK delivers a spatial audio experience unique to BACCH technology wherein sound from arm-mounted speakers is perceived as originating well beyond the listener's head for virtually all users, with no personalization required.**The BACCH-X Multi-Listener Array**The BACCH-X Multi-Listener Array demonstrates how multiple listeners can all enjoy spatial audio at the same time, without headphones.**The BACCH Rear Entertainment System Automotive Demo**The BACCH Rear Entertainment System delivers head-tracked spatial audio for two simultaneous headphone listeners in automotive environments. BACCH Labs is also commercializing Sound Curtain technology, which enables the driver and front passenger to enjoy separate audio content simultaneously without headphones.“We are thrilled to offer private auditions of BACCH Spatial Audio technology in our suite in the Venetian Tower during CES 2026” said James Mentz, CEO of BACCH Labs. “These demonstrations showcase how BACCH’s patented technology delivers the most advanced spatial audio experience available across multiple form factors and use cases.”To book an audition, please contact your BACCH representative or info@bacch.comAbout BACCH LabsBACCH Labs is a software and technology licensing company commercializing spatial audio innovations from Princeton University's 3D3A Laboratory alongside internally developed intellectual property. The company's technology powers applications across virtual and augmented reality, automotive, consumer and professional audio, gaming, teleconferencing, and mobile devices. Recognized by leading audio critics as the next generation of sound, BACCH Labs technology is setting the standard for spatial audio in consumer and professional products worldwide.

