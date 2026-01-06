Governor Newsom issues proclamation declaring 2026 statewide primary election date

BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, pursuant to California law, including without limitation, section 12000 of the Elections Code, proclaim and order that a Statewide Direct Primary Election will be held throughout this State on Tuesday, the 2nd day of June 2026, at which candidates for the following offices will be presented to the voters:

GOVERNOR;

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR;

SECRETARY OF STATE;

CONTROLLER;

TREASURER;

ATTORNEY GENERAL;

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER;

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION;

MEMBERS OF THE STATE BOARD OF EQUALIZATION from each of the four equalization districts of the State;

REPRESENTATIVES TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES from each of the 52 congressional districts of the State;

STATE SENATORS from the even-numbered districts of the 40 senatorial districts of the State;

MEMBERS OF THE ASSEMBLY from each of the 80 assembly districts of the State; and

All such other state, county, judicial, or other officers as are provided by law to be filled at such election.

I further proclaim and order that at such election there will also be submitted to the voters such proposed constitutional amendments, questions, and propositions as are required to be so submitted by the Constitution and laws of this State.