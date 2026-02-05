SAMHSA Distributes Nearly $800 Million in Block Grants Nationwide for Community-Based Mental Health and Substance Abuse Programs

WASHINGTON— February 2, 2026 — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), recently distributed $794 million in block grant funding across the United States and territories for community mental health services and substance abuse treatment and prevention.

“These block grant allocations put our commitment into action—meeting people where they are and strengthening behavioral health services nationwide,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “This investment delivers comprehensive, community-based care to the individuals and families who need it most.”

“Local communities need our support to battle the national mental health and addiction crises, and this Administration is committed to meeting Americans’ needs right where they live,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “This critical grant funding provides support to clinics, practitioners, and community programs that millions of people depend on every day.”

The allocations include $319 million for SAMHSA's Community Mental Health Services Block Grant (MHBG), which provides comprehensive community mental health services for adults with serious mental illness and children with serious emotional disturbance, and $475 million for the agency’s Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services Block Grant (SUBG) program to prevent and treat substance abuse. This funding represents the first allocation for the annual block grant awards.

Both MHBG and SUBG provide funding nationwide, including to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and three Pacific jurisdictions, with SUBG also providing funding to one tribal entity.