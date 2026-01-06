Sports Market Size Sports Market Growth Sports Market Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Market to Surpass $681 billion in 2029. Within the broader Recreation industry, which is expected to be $2,120 billion by 2029, the Sports market is estimated to account for nearly 32% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Sports Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the sports market in 2029, valued at $231,03 million. The market is expected to grow from $162,336 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing development of new stadiums and sporting grounds and favorable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Sports Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the sports market in 2029, valued at $ 1,833 million. The market is expected to grow from $ 1,422 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the emergence of multiple sports channels and mergers and acquisitions.

What will be Largest Segment in the Sports Market in 2029?

The sports market is segmented by type into spectator sports and participatory sports. The participatory sports market will be the largest segment of the sports market segmented by type, accounting for 61% or $415,443 million of the total in 2029. The participatory sports market will be supported by the increasing awareness of the importance of physical activity and exercise, technological innovations, social media and community building, accessibility and inclusivity, corporate wellness initiatives, government initiatives and policies and increasing disposable income.

The sports market is segmented by revenue source into media rights, merchandising, tickets and sponsorship. The media rights market will be the largest segment of the sports market segmented by revenue source, accounting for 31% or $211,455 million of the total in 2029. The media rights market will be supported by the popularity of major sporting events, increased competition among traditional broadcasters, streaming platforms and digital media companies, globalization of sports broadcasting, emergence of over-the-top (OTT), technology advancements, shift in advertising landscape and rise in streaming platforms and digital media companies.

The sports market is segmented by ownership into chained and standalone. The standalone market will be the largest segment of the sports market segmented by ownership, accounting for 57% or $385,355 million of the total in 2029. The standalone market will be supported by the demand for personalized and immersive fan experiences, advancements in technology and potential for higher returns on investment. Standalone entities are increasingly investing in technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), personalized mobile apps and VIP-level amenities to differentiate themselves and build loyal fanbases.

What is the expected CAGR for the Sports Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the sports market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Sports Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global sports market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape fan engagement, athlete performance, commercial models, venue operations, and the broader sports ecosystem worldwide.

Development Of New Stadiums And Sporting Grounds – The development of new stadiums and sporting grounds will become a key driver of growth in the sports market by 2029. These modern facilities not only provide enhanced experiences for fans and players but also enable the hosting of larger and more diverse sporting events. With advanced technology, improved seating and better amenities, such venues attract more spectators and increase revenue opportunities through ticket sales, advertising, sponsorships and broadcasting deals. Furthermore, these infrastructure projects stimulate local economies by creating jobs and encouraging tourism. As a result, the ongoing investment in sports infrastructure is set to play a crucial role in expanding the global sports industry in the coming years. As a result, the development of new stadiums and sporting grounds is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

High Spending On Sponsorships - The high spending on sponsorships will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As companies invest more in sponsoring sports teams, events and athletes, they help increase visibility, fan engagement and financial support across various levels of the sports industry. These sponsorships not only provide crucial funding for organizing tournaments and improving infrastructure but also enhance brand exposure for businesses, creating a mutually beneficial relationship. The increased commercialization of sports, driven by such partnerships, attracts larger audiences, both physically and digitally, further fuelling revenue generation and overall market expansion. Consequently, the high spending on sponsorships is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Use Of Internet-Based Devices In Sports Industry – The increase in use of internet-based devices in sports industry will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. As internet penetration continues to rise globally, the accessibility and convenience offered by these devices are expanding the reach of sports content and experiences. This digital shift is not only boosting fan engagement but also opening new revenue streams for sports organizations, sponsors and media companies, thereby driving overall market growth. Therefore, this increase in use of internet-based devices in sports industry is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Emergence Of Multiple Sports Channels - The emergence of multiple sports channels will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. As sports broadcasters expand their offerings through a growing number of specialized channels whether traditional or digital fans have more options than ever to access a wide variety of sports content. This increase in available channels enhances the visibility of niche sports, reaches diverse audiences and improves overall engagement by providing tailored content. Moreover, with the rise of streaming platforms and over-the-top (OTT) services, viewers can access live sports events, highlights and exclusive shows on-demand, contributing to a more personalized viewing experience. The proliferation of these sports channels not only helps attract more viewers but also creates new advertising, subscription and sponsorship opportunities, further fuelling the growth of the sports market. Consequently, the emergence of multiple sports channels is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Sports Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the standalone sports market, the participatory sports market, and the sports media rights market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $249 billion in market value by 2029, driven by expanding digital fan engagement platforms, rising global participation in organized and recreational sports, and the rapid monetization of sports content across streaming and interactive media channels. This surge reflects the accelerating integration of technology, data analytics, and media innovation that is enabling immersive fan experiences, scalable sports infrastructure solutions, and diversified revenue models, fuelling transformative growth within the broader sports industry.

The standalone sports market is projected to grow by $101,490 million, the participatory sports market by $90,457 million, and the sports media rights market by $ 57,044 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

