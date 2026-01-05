Andrew P. Nemiroff Joins Parrino|Shattuck, PC

Parrino|Shattuck, PC is pleased to announce that Andrew P. Nemiroff has joined the firm as partner.

I am excited to join the firm and to continue advising clients in Greenwich and surrounding communities while collaborating with wonderful colleagues I have known and respected for many years.” — Andrew Nemiroff

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parrino|Shattuck, PC announces that Andrew P. Nemiroff has joined the firm as partner, effective January 1, 2026. A seasoned family law attorney and former federal law clerk, Mr. Nemiroff joins the firm in handling complex matrimonial law matters primarily in Fairfield County.Mr. Nemiroff has practiced law in Greenwich and Stamford for more than four decades. He will continue to serve clients in Greenwich and lower Fairfield County at his current office, which will now become an office of Parrino|Shattuck, PC, at 1700 East Putnam Avenue, Suite 406, Old Greenwich, CT 06870.“I am excited to join the firm,” said Mr. Nemiroff, “and to continue advising clients in Greenwich and surrounding communities while collaborating with wonderful colleagues I have known and respected for many years who share my philosophy of meticulous preparation and skilled advocacy.”Mr. Nemiroff’s credentials reflect a record of distinction and judicial service. He graduated with honors from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, where he served as Editor in Chief of the John Marshall Law Review, and clerked for the Hon. T.F. Gilroy Daly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. His practice has encompassed complex trials, arbitration, and appeals, and he has served the Connecticut courts as a Special Master and Volunteer Attorney in family matters. He has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America and listed in New England Super Lawyers for Family Law.About Parrino|Shattuck, PCParrino|Shattuck, PC located at 285 Riverside Avenue in Westport, represents individuals throughout Connecticut in a wide range of family law matters, including divorce , alimony, child support, property division, child custody , and relocation. The law firm is also experienced in a number of related areas that are incorporated into these core practice groups, such as the valuation of businesses, executive compensation, art collections, and other valuable assets. For additional information on Parrino|Shattuck, PC, please visit www.parrinoshattuck.com or call (203) 557-9755.Awards/Recognitions Disclosure: References to third party listings such as Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers are governed by those organizations’ published methodologies and are not intended to suggest superiority over other attorneys practicing in Connecticut. For a description of the selection process used by these publications, please visit their websites at superlawyers.com/about/selection_process.html and bestlawyers.com/methodology.

