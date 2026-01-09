Vail Screenplay Competition Announces 2025 Winning Screenplays

Vail Film Festival award ceremony

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vail Screenplay Competition Announces 2025 Winning ScreenplaysThe Colorado Film Institute, producer of the annual Vail Film Festival , has announced the winning screenplays of the 2025 Vail Screenplay Competition, a signature program now entering its 21st year.Celebrating emerging and established screenwriting voices across Feature Screenplay, Short Screenplay, and Television Pilot categories, the competition once again highlights bold, original storytelling from writers around the world. Winners were selected from a highly competitive pool of submissions and were officially announced this week by the Colorado Film Institute.The Vail Screenplay Competition is a cornerstone initiative of the Colorado Film Institute, the nonprofit organization behind the Vail Film Festival, which has screened thousands of films and hosted thousands of filmmakers over more than two decades. The festival has honored and showcased acclaimed talent including Olivia Wilde, Aaron Paul, Kate Bosworth, Kevin Smith, Michelle Monaghan, Harold Ramis, Zach Braff, Julie Delpy, Jane Seymour, Christina Ricci, Tim Daly, Jesse Eisenberg, Luke Wilson, Allison Janney, Tate Taylor, Josh Lucas, Aya Cash, Michael Imperioli, Sophia Bush, and Krysten Ritter, among many others.“Each year, the Vail Screenplay Competition reminds us why new voices matter,” said Scott Cross, executive director of the Colorado Film Institute. “The winning scripts reflect originality, emotional depth, and cinematic ambition—exactly the kind of storytelling the Vail Film Festival was created to champion.”2025 Vail Screenplay Competition WinnersFEATURE SCREENPLAY RESULTS1st Place: Age of War by Peter Bloomquist2nd Place: The Farm by Craig Urquhart3rd Place: Schmoolie The Deathwatcher by Theresa Burkhart GallagherSHORT SCREENPLAY RESULTS1st Place: Free Martin by Scott Thompson & Hayes Hart-Thompson2nd Place: Meeting Your Maker by Gregory JM Kasunich3rd Place: Hook ’em Horns by Tyler TottenTELEVISION PILOT RESULTS1st Place: Sly by Jesse Dorian2nd Place: Happy Landing by Dianne Lee Blomberg & Joseph Alexander Carabello3rd Place: Knights of Wisdom: Killswitch Engineer by Brad CooperThe complete list of 2025 winners and finalists can be found at the links below:• 2025 Feature Screenplay Winnershttps:// www.vailfilmfestival.com /screenplay-results-2025• 2025 Short Screenplay Winners• 2025 Television Pilot WinnersFor more information about the Vail Screenplay Competition, the Colorado Film Institute, or the upcoming Vail Film Festival, visit www.vailfilmfestival.com Press Contact:Colorado Film InstituteEmail: info@vailfilmfestival.orgWeb: www.vailfilmfestival.com

