One Call, Complete Solution: Smartstage Delivers Turnkey Support for Cosumnes River College Commencement

Smartstage manages design, logistics, and setup for milestone events at flagship institution that can’t miss a moment.

Our process was built for accountability… one team, one schedule, one result. Smartstage has a legacy of being a one-stop solutions provider.” — Nate Smith, Managing Partner at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Cosumnes River College ’s commencement ceremony, Smartstage provided a full-service staging package that covered design, transport, setup, and strike... all coordinated by one team. The company’s turnkey approach allowed the college to focus on celebrating graduates while Smartstage managed every detail behind the scenes.With a crew drawn from both its Las Vegas headquarters and regional partners, Smartstage assembled modular decks, ramps, and truss structures built to handle large crowds and long days under variable weather conditions.“When we say turnkey, we mean the client makes one call and we handle the rest,” said Nate Smith, Managing Partner at Smartstage. "Our process was built for accountability… one team, one schedule, one result. Whether you’re looking to build out a VIP seating area or simply need temporary stage platforms for annual recurring events, Smartstage has a legacy of being a one-stop solutions provider.”The successful ceremony extended Smartstage’s record of supporting large-scale civic and institutional events across the Western U.S. (including commencement stage platforms and graduation staging rentals), blending precision engineering with personal service. For more information on Smartstage’s turnkey event staging services, visit https://www.smartstage.com/smartstage-helps-cosumnes-river-college-with-commencement-event About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

