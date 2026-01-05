Community Care Corps Announces Its 2026 Request for Proposals

Community Care Corps Logo

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Care Corps announces the release of its 2026 Request for Proposals. Organizations are encouraged to apply for funding to develop and scale innovative nonmedical assistance volunteer programs to support family caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities. This new opportunity will further strengthen the national network of volunteer programs that provide crucial assistance in helping family caregivers manage daily responsibilities while enabling older adults and adults with disabilities to remain independent in their homes and communities.Created through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), Community Care Corps is managed by the Oasis Institute in partnership with USAging, Caregiver Action Network, and Altarum. First launched in 2019, the program has supported a wide range of community initiatives nationwide.“At Oasis, we see the care and commitment family caregivers show every day, and we know the challenges older adults and adults with disabilities face in staying independent,” said Paul Weiss, President of the Oasis Institute. “Through Community Care Corps, we are ensuring they don’t have to carry that weight alone. Volunteers will be there to provide transportation, companionship, and help around the house. These assistance efforts offer caregivers the support they need and give older adults and adults with disabilities the chance to thrive at home and in their communities.”Funding from ACL will support efforts to increase the number of community-based volunteer programs available to provide nonmedical assistance, while decreasing the number of older adults, adults with disabilities age 18 and older, and family caregivers who need assistance in maintaining independence in the community but are unable to obtain help. This investment builds on ACL’s National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers, which highlights the urgent need for resources to support the health and well-being of the tens of millions of family caregivers across the country.“Awareness of the importance of addressing the needs of our nation’s caregivers continues to grow, as demonstrated by the number of applications we received,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “These new grantees will build on the successes of previous grantees to provide innovative volunteer services and assistance that improve the lives of caregivers, older adults, and adults with disabilities. We are excited to support this next round of grantees who represent a broad range of communities and look forward to the impact they will have on caregivers across the nation.”This support will translate into real relief for families, creating stronger, more resilient communities nationwide.“We know that behind every older adult or adult with a disability who wants to remain at home, there is often a family caregiver doing everything possible to make that happen,” said Marvell Adams Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Caregiver Action Network. “This investment ensures those caregivers aren’t doing it alone; volunteers will be there to provide relief, practical help, and hope.”For more information about the 2026 Request for Proposals, visit CommunityCareCorps.org/RFP2026.Contacts:Oasis InstituteSara Paigespaige@oasisnet.orgCaregiver Action NetworkNichole Goblengoble@caregiveraction.orgUSAgingMary Ekmek@usaging.org###About the Partnership Team:The Oasis Institute is a national nonprofit organization that promotes healthy aging through lifelong learning, wellness programs and volunteer engagement. Founded in St. Louis, Missouri in 1982, Oasis has a national membership of 360,000 adults and serves 52,000 people annually through partnerships in 700 communities in 47 states. For more information, visit www.oasisnet.org or call 314-862-4859 x 24.Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for the more than 63 million family caregivers in America. From parents of children with complex health needs to spouses, friends, and adult children caring for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, or Alzheimer’s, CAN supports the full spectrum of caregiving families. Through free education, peer support, and resources, CAN empowers caregivers nationwide to provide care with strength, resilience, and hope. Visit www.CaregiverAction.org to learn more.USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X and Instagram.--This project #90CCDG0002 is supported by the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as part of a financial assistance award totaling $10,364,463, with 75 percent funded by ACL/HHS, and$3,458,052, or 25 percent, funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

