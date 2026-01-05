Image Analysis Group (IAG) and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Enter Validation Phase of AI Imaging Project

Image Analysis Group (IAG) Ferring Pharmaceuticals DYNAMIKA™ at (IAG)

Image Analysis Group and Ferring validate AI imaging biomarkers with FCI and Dexeus to optimize conception timing and personalize fertility care.

Image-centric AI collaboration between Image Analysis Group and Ferring is redefining how women's health is personalized and how imaging endpoints power future clinical trials.” — Dr. Olga Kubassova, CEO, Image Analysis Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image Analysis Group (IAG), a global imaging clinical research organization (iCRO) specializing in clinical trial imaging and AI-driven data analytics, today announced that its strategic collaboration with Ferring Pharmaceuticals has entered the validation phase of their AI-driven imaging project, leveraging real-world imaging data from leading fertility institutions, the Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI), Chicago, USA, a proud partner of the US Fertility Network, and DEXEUS, Barcelona, Spain.

The collaboration leverages large-scale, real-world ultrasound imaging datasets to validate and extend an AI-driven proof-of-concept model originally developed using clinical trial data. By integrating high-resolution ultrasound imaging with IAG’s proprietary AI analytics platform, DYNAMIKA, and Ferring’s clinical expertise, the partnership aims to confirm the clinical utility of predictive AI tools and imaging biomarkers for fertility and women’s health, creating robust, regulator-ready imaging endpoints for future trials.

The project focuses on developing imaging biomarkers and predictive AI models to identify the optimal physiological window for conception, helping clinicians tailor fertility treatments to individual patients and supporting sponsors who need sensitive, imaging-based endpoints in reproductive medicine trials. This imaging-led approach bridges the gap between controlled trial innovation and everyday clinical practice, demonstrating how a dedicated effort can translate AI models into real-world clinical decision support.

This collaboration is among the first to translate AI-driven imaging biomarkers from controlled clinical trials into real-world fertility practice, potentially setting a new standard for personalized reproductive medicine.

Since the inception of this collaboration in 2024, IAG and Ferring have developed and validated a proof-of-concept AI model using clinical trial data, demonstrating its potential to identify optimal physiological windows for conception. The project has established imaging biomarkers and centralized image management workflows, setting new standards for data integrity and clinical relevance in fertility research.

Imaging and clinical data from this collaboration will be securely managed and analyzed through IAG’s validated digital infrastructure, ensuring full compliance with international standards for data integrity, security, and privacy. IAG’s cloud-native DYNAMIKA platform provides centralized image management, blinded independent review, and AI-enabled analytics, enabling sponsors to run multi-centre fertility and women’s health imaging trials with consistent quality, auditability, and faster time to insight.

“Our collaboration has demonstrated the power of combining advanced imaging, AI, and clinical expertise to deliver actionable insights for fertility care and women’s health,” said Dr. Olga Kubassova, CEO of Image Analysis Group. “We are excited to validate our approach in real-world clinical settings. By working closely with Ferring and our world-class clinical collaborators, we aim to deliver imaging-driven, actionable science that brings meaningful benefits to patients worldwide and sets a new standard for imaging in clinical trials.”

"This phase marks the culmination of a multi-year partnership. By validating our AI-driven imaging model with real-world fertility data, we’re bridging the gap between clinical trial innovation and everyday clinical practice, delivering actionable insights that can truly personalize care for patients,” said Dr. Philippe Pinton, Senior Vice President, Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI), proud partner of US Fertility, is one of the nation’s leading fertility practices, delivering advanced reproductive endocrinology services to patients across Midwest America, generating rich and highly valuable, real-world ultrasound and laboratory imaging datasets. FCI has a long-standing track record in applying deep clinical expertise and individualized patient care in invitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, fertility preservation, and infertility clinical trials.

Through this collaboration with IAG, FCI integrates imaging into every stage of the fertility journey - from diagnostic ultrasound and treatment monitoring to embryo assessment - making it an ideal partner for validating AI-driven imaging biomarkers in women’s health. Combining IAG’s centralized imaging and AI analytics capabilities with FCI’s high-volume, imaging-rich workflows, this partnership supports the development of robust, clinically relevant imaging endpoints for fertility trials and accelerates the adoption of AI-guided decision support in reproductive medicine.

"At FCI, we believe that innovation happens when clinical expertise meets cutting-edge technology. This collaboration brings together our extensive real-world data with IAG’s advanced imaging analytics and Ferring’s clinical insight to set a new standard in personalized fertility care,” said Meike Uhler, MD, Fertility Centers of Illinois.

Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona is a leading European centre for obstetrics, gynaecology, and reproductive medicine, with more than 80 years of experience and one of the largest IVF laboratories in Europe. As a pioneer in assisted reproduction - responsible for milestones such as the first Spanish IVF birth and early adoption of advanced embryo monitoring - Dexeus performs thousands of assisted reproduction cycles each year and relies on high-quality ultrasound and diagnostic imaging to guide complex fertility care. Its integrated hospital environment, state-of-the-art imaging facilities, and strong research culture make Dexeus an ideal partner for IAG and Ferring in validating AI-driven imaging biomarkers and establishing robust, clinically relevant imaging endpoints for fertility and women’s health clinical trials.

"Dexeus Mujer has a long tradition of combining cutting-edge reproductive medicine with high-quality imaging, and this collaboration is a natural extension of that mission. By contributing our real-world ultrasound data and clinical expertise, we are excited to help IAG and Ferring validate AI-driven imaging tools that can refine how we time treatments, personalize fertility care, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients in everyday practice,” said Professor Dr. Nikolaos Polyzos, Head of the Reproductive Medicine Department at Dexeus Mujer, Hospital Universitari Dexeus.

The project forms part of IAG’s broader initiative as an imaging-focused CRO to expand global research collaborations around AI-guided imaging biomarkers, aimed at improving clinical decision support and optimizing trial outcomes across therapeutic areas, including fertility, women’s health, osteoporosis, oncology, and immunology.

Reach out for comments to: press@ia-grp.com

Visit: www.ia-grp.com

