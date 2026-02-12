NUJ responds to order for deletion of large court reporting archive

The NUJ has responded to the government’s order for the deletion of a large database of criminal court records, which many journalists use to track cases.

Courtsdesk, an online service established in 2021 to help improve coverage of the courts by the news media, will have to wipe its records following concerns around a significant data protection breach.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Journalists’ ability to report court proceedings is essential in keeping the public informed and upholding the principle of open justice. Yet there has been a significant decline in court reporting over the last decade, largely due to widespread cuts to local journalism.

“The Courtsdesk online platform was introduced to help make data on all prosecutions in England and Wales more accessible to journalists. This has led to a marked increase in the number of journalists attending court and reporting on proceedings, including high-profile cases in the public interest.

“The Ministry of Justice’s order for Courtsdesk to delete its archive is therefore concerning and journalists are understandably worried about the impact this will have on their ability to do their job. The government has cited a significant data protection breach as the reason for its decision - an issue it clearly has a duty to take seriously.

“However, the union disagrees with the government’s assessment that this deletion will not change the information available to journalists. Courtsdesk has proved an important tool in enabling journalists to report accurately, respectfully and lawfully.

“The government has said it is looking to replicate the service Courtsdesk provides with the necessary data protection guardrails. We request a timeline from the government for implementation and will seek further details.

“This is an opportune moment to consider other ways that journalists' essential work in covering courts can be supported and bolstered.”