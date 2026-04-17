NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 17, 2026

MDE announces 2026 Mississippi Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 2026 Mississippi Administrator of the Year is Dr. Matthew Fulton, principal at Sumner Hill Junior High School in the Clinton Public School District, and the 2026 Mississippi Teacher of the Year is Lauren Zarandona, a teacher at Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

The winners were announced at a program today led by MDE’s Office of Teaching and Leading at the Jackson Convention Complex. The program celebrated all school districts’ top 2026 administrators of the year and teachers of the year as well as recognized the 2026 Mississippi Parent of the Year Kristina Carter, a mother of four with three students in the Natchez-Adams School District.

The annual Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community. The recipient receives a $5,000 stipend and shares expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The annual Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes an exemplary teacher in the state who inspires students, demonstrates leadership both inside and outside the classroom and serves as an active member of the community. The award recipient also receives a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations and activities. Zarandona will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

When describing his personal philosophy, Fulton said, “Education is an act of continuous service in which educators do not serve self but consider the needs of others more significant than their own. The God-given dignity and boundless potential of every learner compel a selfless and steadfast commitment to student growth. The fruit of such service and dedication is the future of our society.”

When describing her personal philosophy, Zarandona said, “Learning is more than getting a correct answer or knowing the right information. Learning must lead to understanding for all students; teaching them how to think is far more important than teaching them what to think.”

Should either the 2026 Mississippi Administrator of the Year or 2026 Mississippi Teacher of the Year be unable to fulfill their duties, alternate candidates for each role have been selected. The alternate 2026 Mississippi Administrator of the Year is Stephanie Shirley, principal at Clarkdale High School in the Lauderdale County School District; and the alternate 2026 Mississippi Teacher of the Year is Cody Eadie, a teacher at Harrison Central High School in the Harrison County School District.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

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Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org