The Business Research Company's Incident And Emergency Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $181.96 billion in 2024 to $208.38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incident And Emergency Management Market to Surpass $191 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Software Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,407 billion by 2029, with Incident And Emergency Management to represent around 8% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Incident And Emergency Management market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Incident And Emergency Management Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the incident and emergency management market growth in 2029, valued at $72,739 million. The market is expected to grow $58,499 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increase in natural disasters and favorable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Incident And Emergency Management Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the incident and emergency management market in 2029, valued at $63,759 million. The market is expected to grow from $52,717 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increase in natural disasters and increasing product launches.

What will be Largest Segment in the Incident And Emergency Management Market in 2029?

The incident and emergency management market is segmented by component into solution, services and communication system. The solution market will be the largest segment of incident and emergency management market segmented by component, accounting for 43% or $82,488 million of the total in 2029. The solution market will be supported by the increasing adoption of advanced incident response platforms to enhance preparedness, the growing demand for real-time situational awareness and decision-making tools, the rise in cyber and physical security threats driving need for integrated solutions, the implementation of cloud-based platforms for scalability and remote management, the emphasis on regulatory compliance and standards to ensure effective incident response, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and analytics to streamline incident handling, and the need for comprehensive risk assessment and mitigation strategies in critical sectors.

The incident and emergency management market is segmented by simulation into traffic simulation systems, hazard propagation simulation tools and incident and evacuation simulation tools. The traffic simulation systems market will be the largest segment of incident and emergency management market segmented by simulation, accounting for 40% or $76,382 million of the total in 2029. The traffic simulation systems market will be supported by the rising need to simulate and predict traffic patterns for effective evacuation planning, the emphasis on optimizing traffic flow to reduce congestion during emergencies, the integration of AI and machine learning to enhance simulation accuracy, the adoption of advanced 3D and virtual reality modelling tools, the use of real-time traffic data for dynamic simulations, the need for scenario-based planning to assess various incident scenarios, and the growing use of simulation in training emergency response teams.

The incident and emergency management market is segmented by system into emergency or mass notification system, traffic management system, safety management system, entry/exit management system for evacuation centers, disaster supplies management system, disaster information transmission system, medical and welfare coordination system and other systems. The emergency or mass notification system market will be the largest segment of incident and emergency management market segmented by system, accounting 31% or $60,070 million of the total in 2029. The emergency or mass notification market will be supported by the increasing frequency of natural disasters and large-scale emergencies requiring mass alerts, the adoption of multi-channel notification platforms for widespread reach, the focus on real-time updates to ensure public safety, the integration of mobile and social media platforms for rapid information dissemination, the need for location-based notifications for targeted alerts, the emphasis on compliance with government and industry alerting standards, and the growing demand for automated notification workflows for faster response.

The incident and emergency management market is segmented by vertical into commercial and industrial, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, defense and military, transportation and logistics, government and public sector and other verticals. The government and public sector market will be the largest segment of incident and emergency management market segmented by vertical, accounting for 22% or $41,170 million of the total in 2029. The government and public sector market will be supported by the responsibility of these entities in coordinating large-scale emergency response, the increasing adoption of incident management solutions to ensure preparedness and compliance, the focus on protecting public safety and critical infrastructure, the role of multi-agency collaboration in effective incident response, the use of data-driven decision-making to inform policy and planning, the emphasis on community engagement and communication, and the growing role of digital platforms in modernizing government emergency operations.

What is the expected CAGR for the Incident And Emergency Management Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the incident and emergency management market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Incident And Emergency Management Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global incident and emergency management market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape public safety operations, disaster response capabilities, and organizational resilience worldwide.

Increase In Natural Disasters - The increase in natural disasters will become a key driver of growth in the incident and emergency management market by 2029. As these events become more common, there is an increasing need for organizations and governments to enhance their preparedness, response, and recovery efforts. This trend fuels demand for advanced planning tools, real-time coordination systems, and effective risk mitigation strategies, thereby creating significant opportunities for specialized emergency management service providers. As a result, the increase in natural disasters is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Increased Cyber Threats - The increased cyber threats will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the incident and emergency management market by 2029. These threats expose critical vulnerabilities, emphasizing the need for swift detection, effective response, and efficient recovery measures. In response, organizations are increasingly adopting advanced cybersecurity frameworks, real-time monitoring tools, and coordinated response strategies. Such proactive measures are essential for minimizing disruptions, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and maintaining business continuity during cyber incidents. Consequently, the accelerating increased cyber threats capabilities is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Smart Cities Initiatives - The growth of smart cities initiatives processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the incident and emergency management market by 2029. By leveraging advanced technologies like IoT sensors, AI-driven analytics, and real-time communication systems, smart cities enhance their ability to detect, monitor, and respond to emergencies with greater speed and efficiency. These innovations facilitate quicker decision-making, optimized resource deployment, and improved coordination among emergency response teams. Therefore, this growth of smart cities initiatives operations is projected to supporting to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

Rising Military And Defence Sector Investments - The rising military and defence sector investments will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the incident and emergency management market by 2029. These investments support the advancement and deployment of cutting-edge technologies, including early warning systems, secure communication networks, and rapid response capabilities. Such innovations enhance coordination, situational awareness, and the efficient mobilization of resources during emergencies. Moreover, the defence sector’s expertise contributes to comprehensive training and strategic planning, reinforcing emergency preparedness and resilience. Consequently, the rising military and defence sector investments strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.3% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Incident And Emergency Management Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the incident and emergency management solutions market, the incident and emergency management for traffic simulation market, the incident and emergency management mass notification market, and the incident and emergency management for IT and telecom market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $69 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in real-time situational awareness technologies, increasing adoption of AI-enabled emergency response systems, and growing demand for integrated communication platforms that enhance coordination during crises. This surge reflects the accelerating deployment of smart surveillance, predictive analytics, and automated alerting tools that enable faster decision-making, improved disaster preparedness, and more efficient large-scale incident mitigation. As governments and organizations intensify investments in resilient infrastructure and digital emergency ecosystems, the sector is poised for transformative growth within the broader incident and emergency management industry.

The incident and emergency management solutions market is projected to grow by $22,196 million, the incident and emergency management for traffic simulation market by $19,048 million, the incident and emergency management mass notification market by $16,289 million, and the incident and emergency management for IT and telecom market by $10,976 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

