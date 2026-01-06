Male Infertility Global Market Report 2026 Male Infertility Global Market Report 2026 Male Infertility Global Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Male Infertility Market to Surpass $5 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Fertility Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $124 billion by 2029, with Male Infertility to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the Male Infertility market is estimated to account for nearly 0.05% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Male Infertility Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the male infertility market in 2029, valued at $1,588 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,201 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth is supported by the growing fertility clinics and reproductive health services and government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Male Infertility Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the male infertility market in 2029, valued at $1,357 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,057 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders and increasing stress levels.

What will be Largest Segment in the Male Infertility Market in 2029?

The male infertility market is segmented by treatment type into medication, surgery and assisted reproductive technology (ART). The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market will be the largest segment of the male infertility market segmented by treatment type, accounting for 52% or $2,601 million of the total in 2029. The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market will be supported by growing demand for intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) procedures among infertile couples, rising awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures globally, increasing success rates due to advanced laboratory techniques and genetic screening, supportive regulatory frameworks and fertility treatment subsidies in some regions, continuous technological innovations in embryo freezing and sperm selection, delayed parenthood trends in urban populations, expansion of fertility clinics offering ART services with integrated counseling, and growing demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The male infertility market is segmented by test type into sperm agglutination, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, computer assisted semen analysis, sperm penetration assay and other test types. The deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) fragmentation technique market will be the largest segment of the male infertility market segmented by test type, accounting for 27% or $1,346 million of the total in 2029. The deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) fragmentation technique market will be supported by growing recognition of sperm deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) integrity as a key fertility factor, rising use of DNA fragmentation tests in unexplained infertility and recurrent IVF failures, increasing demand for personalized treatment based on genetic and molecular profiling, improved test accuracy and reproducibility, supportive clinical studies linking fragmentation to poor reproductive outcomes, and advancements in diagnostic precision.

The male infertility market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, fertility centers, research institutes and other end-users. The fertility centers market will be the largest segment of the male infertility market segmented by end-user, accounting for 49% or $2,456 million of the total in 2029. The fertility centers market will be supported by the rise in delayed parenthood trends particularly in urban populations, increasing success rates and trust in assisted reproductive technologies (ART), growing demand for specialized and personalized fertility treatments, surge in medical tourism targeting infertility solutions, increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders affecting male fertility, favorable regulatory frameworks in certain regions promoting ART services, and expansion of private and chain-based clinics.

What is the expected CAGR for the Male Infertility Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the Male Infertility Market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Male Infertility Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global male infertility market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape clinical diagnostics, therapeutic development, and fertility-care delivery worldwide.

Growth In Fertility Clinics And Reproductive Health Services - The growth in fertility clinics and reproductive health services will become a key driver of growth in the male infertility market by 2029. As awareness of male reproductive health issues increases, more individuals and couples are seeking specialized care, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic and treatment options. Fertility clinics are broadening their service offerings to include advanced male infertility solutions, such as semen analysis, hormonal testing, and sperm enhancement technologies. This growing infrastructure, combined with improved access to care and greater societal acceptance of male infertility as a medical condition, is expected to fuel market development and create new opportunities for healthcare providers and diagnostic companies. Therefore, the growth in fertility clinics and reproductive health services will drive the growth of the male infertility market. As a result, the growth in fertility clinics and reproductive health services is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Incidence Of Lifestyle Disorders - The increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders will serve as a key growth catalyst for the male infertility market by 2029. Lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and excessive alcohol or tobacco use are increasingly linked to declining sperm quality, hormonal imbalances, and overall reproductive health challenges in men. As awareness of these impacts grows among healthcare providers and the public, demand for diagnostic services, fertility treatments, and related technologies is expected to rise. This trend presents opportunities for companies offering advanced fertility solutions, driving innovation and expansion in the sector, especially in urban populations where lifestyle disorders are more prevalent. Therefore, the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders will drive the growth of the male infertility market. Therefore, this increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders is projected to supporting to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Stress Levels - The increasing stress levels will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the male infertility market by 2029. Chronic stress is known to negatively impact hormonal balance, sperm production, and overall reproductive health, leading to a higher incidence of male infertility. As modern lifestyles become increasingly demanding marked by long work hours, poor sleep, and anxiety more men are experiencing fertility challenges. This growing prevalence is likely to drive demand for diagnostic tools, treatment options, and supportive technologies within the market. Healthcare providers and fertility clinics are expected to respond with innovative, accessible solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of affected individuals and couples. Therefore, the increasing stress levels will drive the growth of the male infertility market. Consequently, the increasing stress levels is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Government Initiatives - The government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the male infertility market by 2029. Increasing public health awareness campaigns, funding for reproductive health research, and the integration of infertility treatments into national healthcare programs are helping reduce stigma and promote early diagnosis. Additionally, policies supporting insurance coverage for fertility treatments and investment in digital health infrastructure make advanced diagnostics and care more accessible. These initiatives not only encourage men to seek timely evaluation but also create a favorable regulatory environment for companies developing male fertility solutions, ultimately contributing to market expansion and improved patient outcomes. Therefore, government Initiatives will drive the growth of the male infertility market. Consequently, the government initiatives is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Male Infertility Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the male infertility assisted reproductive technology market, the male infertility deoxyribonucleic acid fragmentation technique market, and the male infertility centers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in precision diagnostics, rising demand for ART procedures, and the growing global prevalence of male reproductive disorders. This surge reflects the rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as DNA fragmentation assays, microfluidic sperm-selection tools, and next-generation lab automation that enable higher accuracy, improved treatment outcomes, and greater accessibility to specialized fertility services. These developments are expected to fuel transformative growth within the broader male infertility industry through 2029.

The male infertility assisted reproductive technology market is projected to grow by $695 million, the male infertility centers market by $644 million and the male infertility deoxyribonucleic acid fragmentation technique market by $409 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

