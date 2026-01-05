Scottish Electrician Launches EICR Software That Cuts Report Time by 85%

TestFast is EICR software designed to eliminate the "Thoroughness Tax" for electrical contractors, reducing report completion time by 85% through handwriting recognition technology. TestFast's Intelligent Observation Builder converts shorthand notes into BS 7671-compliant observations automatically, eliminating manual regulation lookups that typically consume 15-20 minutes per certificate. Michael Adrian, founder of TestFast EICR software, qualified electrician and software engineer from Aberdeen, Scotland

ABERDEEN, ABERDEENSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TestFast, a new EICR software platform built by a qualified electrician, has entered public beta with technology designed to reduce Electrical Installation Condition Report completion time from 2-3 hours to approximately 20 minutes. The platform, priced at £15 per month following beta, directly challenges legacy corporate tools that charge per certificate, with costs rapidly escalating to £300-400 per month for contractors completing multiple reports.The software's standout feature is NoteScribe™, a proprietary optical character recognition (OCR) system that digitizes both handwritten circuit test data from photographs and consumer unit labels from board scans. The technology reads notes scrawled on dusty test sheets in poor lighting and automatically generates test schedules from photographed distribution boards. This eliminates the manual grid entry that consumes 30-45 minutes per certificate, a task electrical contractors universally cite as the most tedious aspect of EICR reporting."I built this because existing tools felt like they were designed by people who had never held a tester," said Michael Adrian, Founder of TestFast. "Proper electrical inspection shouldn't punish you with hours of data entry. We call this the 'Thoroughness Tax', where doing the job properly means sacrificing your evening. My goal was simple: finish the inspection, finish the paperwork, and get home to spend time with family."Three Core Technologies Address Industry Pain PointsTestFast eliminates administrative bottlenecks through:NoteScribe™ OCR: Reads handwritten circuit data and consumer unit labels from photographs, auto-populating test result grids and generating complete test schedules. Reduces manual typing from 45 minutes to under 2 minutes of review time.Intelligent Observation Builder: Translates shorthand site notes (e.g., "no rcd kitchen sockets") into professionally worded, BS 7671 -compliant observation codes with correct regulation references.Offline-First Architecture: Maintains full functionality without internet connectivity, critical for basement installations and rural properties, with automatic synchronization when signal returns.Michael, who worked as a qualified electrician for 10 years before a three-year stint as a software engineer, built the platform to solve his own frustration with legacy tools while working as a Qualified Supervisor at an Aberdeen contracting firm handling 15-20 rewire projects weekly.During a three-month pilot programme, the firm processed over 150 certificates using TestFast, reducing per-certificate completion time by 85% while maintaining full BS 7671 compliance. Contractors reported increasing daily EICR capacity from four to ten reports without compromising inspection quality or extending work hours."The OCR feature completely changed our workflow," said Marcin Kolban, an electrical contractor and beta tester. "I photographed my handwritten test sheet and the software transcribed every circuit accurately. What previously took 45 minutes of manual typing now takes two minutes of review."Market Positioning and PricingThe electrical compliance software market has historically been dominated by legacy corporate platforms that charge on a per-certificate basis. These platforms typically cost £1.8-2.5 per certificate, with monthly bills rapidly escalating to £300-400 or more for contractors completing 20-30 reports. These tools are typically developed by certification scheme providers or software companies with limited input from working electricians. TestFast's flat-rate £15 monthly pricing eliminates the "certificate tax" and makes professional-grade EICR software accessible to sole traders and small firms. Beta participants will receive a 50% discount for twelve months following the platform's transition to paid service.The platform currently supports Electrical Installation Condition Reports and Minor Works Certificates, with Electrical Installation Certificates launching this week and smoke detection certificates planned for late January. TestFast maintains a public roadmap where users can request and vote on features, with development priorities determined by community feedback.TestFast is currently available in public beta at no cost at testfast.uk . The platform requires no credit card during beta and includes live chat support staffed by the founder.About TestFastTestFast is an EICR software platform based in Aberdeen, Scotland. Founded in 2024 by Michael Adrian, a qualified electrician with a decade of field experience, the company develops compliance tools designed to eliminate administrative friction for electrical contractors. The platform features proprietary NoteScribe™ OCR technology, offline-first architecture, and BS 7671-compliant observation builders. For more information, visit testfast.uk.

