Frequent Coffee Expands Specialty Decaf Lineup Featuring Rare Processing Methods

A selection of specialty decaf offerings from Frequent Coffee.

The collection includes high-quality, single-origin decaf coffees selected for depth and complexity.

For decades, decaf has often been treated as an afterthought. We wanted to prove it can be just as expressive, complex, and thoughtfully produced as any high-end specialty coffee.” — Mark Gano, founder and head roaster of Frequent Coffee

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frequent Coffee, a San Diego–based specialty coffee brand dedicated to elevating the decaf experience, today announced the expansion of its specialty decaf lineup, showcasing a range of coffees processed using some of the most innovative techniques in modern coffee production.The expanded lineup reflects Frequent Coffee’s continued focus on origin transparency, advanced fermentation, and flavor-driven decaf. The collection includes decaf coffees produced through methods such as carbonic maceration, yeast inoculation, mucilage ethyl acetate (EA), thermal shock processing, and both Swiss Waterand sugarcane EA decaffeination.“For decades, decaf has often been treated as an afterthought,” said Mark Gano, founder and head roaster of Frequent Coffee. “We wanted to prove that decaf can be just as expressive, complex, and thoughtfully produced as any high-end specialty coffee. Our lineup represents what’s possible when producers, processors, and roasters apply the same level of intention to decaf that they do to fully caffeinated coffees.”Historically, innovative fermentation and processing techniques have been reserved almost exclusively for caffeinated lots. Frequent Coffee’s expanded decaf portfolio challenges that norm by showcasing coffees that preserve origin character while expressing fruit-forward, floral, and layered flavor profiles rarely associated with decaf. The lineup includes single-origin and single-varietal offerings sourced from producers in Colombia and Nicaragua, regions widely recognized for pushing the boundaries of post-harvest coffee processing.Among the featured coffees are decaf lots from Colombia’s Tolima, Cauca, Huila, and Pitalito regions, including coffees produced at El Vergel Estate, Finca El Paraíso, and Los Nogales. These coffees highlight approaches such as anaerobic fermentation, guided yeast inoculation, mucilage-based decaffeination, and thermal shock treatments, techniques designed to develop flavor precursors before caffeine removal. The collection also includes a carbonic-macerated decaf from Jinotega, Nicaragua, sourced through the Gold Mountain Coffee Growers network, known for its emphasis on traceability and producer-driven quality.By working with producers who apply advanced processing methods to decaf, Frequent Coffee aims to demonstrate that reduced-caffeine coffee does not need to sacrifice complexity or craftsmanship. The result is a lineup that spans vibrant, fruit-forward profiles as well as more balanced and familiar expressions, offering a broader view of what decaf can be.At the same time, Frequent Coffee continues to offer more traditional, high-quality decaf, half caf, and full caf options designed for everyday drinking. In addition to its most experimental releases, the brand maintains a selection of approachable coffees intended for customers who prefer classic flavor profiles, consistency, and comfort, without compromising on sourcing or roast quality.“Not every coffee needs to be extreme to be special,” Gano added. “Part of our mission is to meet people where they are. Whether someone is excited by highly experimental, expressive decaf or simply wants a dependable daily cup that’s thoughtfully made, we want Frequent to be a brand they can trust.”Frequent Coffee’s offerings are roasted in small batches and available online as whole bean or ground coffee. Through its direct-to-consumer model, the brand emphasizes transparency around sourcing and processing while making specialty decaf accessible to customers nationwide.The expanded decaf lineup is now available at www.frequentcoffee.com , continuing Frequent Coffee’s effort to redefine expectations around reduced-caffeine coffee and bring greater range, quality, and intention to the category.About Frequent CoffeeFrequent Coffee is a San Diego-based specialty coffee brand dedicated to advancing the craft of decaf and reduced-caffeine coffee. By sourcing coffees from innovative producers and prioritizing thoughtful roasting, Frequent Coffee aims to make decaf as compelling, diverse, and enjoyable as its caffeinated counterparts. Learn more at www.frequentcoffee.com

