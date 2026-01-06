FORMER AI EXECUTIVE LAUNCHES PLATFORM TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS SCALE EFFECTIVELY

The Action Agent Academy is a platform and community dedicated to training and supporting individuals globally to become catalysts for positive change.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam Hayes , a former executive with deep experience across the AI industry, large corporations, and the U.S. military, today announced the launch of a new platform, The Action Agent Academy . The platform is built to solve a critical scaling challenge: organizations consistently prioritize metrics or tools while failing to invest strategically in their most critical resource—their people—thereby hindering their ability to achieve effective, resilient, and sustainable scale.Hayes developed his unique scaling through leadership methodology in response to a widespread imbalance he observed across all sectors. He argues that the true path to effective scaling and sustainability is by profoundly focusing and investing in people—an organization's "Biological Neural Networks"—who create and execute the strategy, build lasting customer relationships, and drive innovation."The corporate world has become addicted to a false idol: the idea that more revenue or the latest tool is the singular solution to scaling," says Hayes’. "In the age of AI, this obsession has shifted to an over-reliance on technology for efficiency. But efficiency doesn't guarantee strength or scale. It is your people who formulate your strategy, who apply their intuition and diverse experience to innovate, and who engage customers to unlock true growth. Investing in them is the only path to a unique, resilient, and sustainable scale."Hayes’ methodology, first outlined in his book, The Action Agent Initiative , is now being codified and delivered through the new digital platform. The Action Agent Academy will provide organizations and leaders with a structured framework for effective scaling by focusing on a people-first approach:"My career has exposed me to a multitude of environments—from the military to high-growth technology companies—and the lesson is constant: when organizations neglect the health and development of their human capital in favor of hitting short-term financial targets, they sacrifice long-term resilience and the ability to scale," added Hayes. "The Academy is here to pivot that focus back to the only asset that can truly create enduring competitive advantage and effective scale: your people."About the Founder:Adam Hayes brings a wealth of experience from the AI industry, large corporations, and the US Government. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of the Public Sector at Lazarus AI, where he bridged the gap between cutting-edge artificial intelligence and mission-critical government needs. His background also includes pivotal roles as a Government Program Manager with Army Futures Command and the US Air Force Kessel Run Program Office, as well as serving as a founding member of the Marine Innovation Unit (MIU).Recognized as the "Rising Star" winner at the 2025 US Forces in Business Awards, Hayes’ is dedicated to evolving how organizations approach growth and technology. The Academy’s mission is to counter the current business trend of prioritizing technology and short-term metrics over human capital. It is designed to re-center leaders on their people—the "biological neural networks"—as the primary, non-negotiable driver for successful strategy, innovation, and effective organizational scaling.

The Launch: Action Agent Academy

